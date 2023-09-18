Growling Tigresses spoil coach Almadro’s debut with Lady Knights

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) spoiled the debut of new Letran coach Oliver Almadro with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 win to stay unbeaten in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses survived two close sets before routing the Lady Knights in the third set to bag their second straight win in Pool C of the 16-team tournament.

Dazzling rookies Angeline Poyos again anchored the team with 13 points on 11 attacks, an ace and a block as UST beat Letran in only 81 minutes after a four-set win over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the opener.

Xyza Gula added nine points while setter Cassie Carballo displayed a different facet of her game with seven points on four aces for UST.

Regina Jurado and Kyla Cordora had seven points apiece in the Golden Tigresses’ scattered attack.

“We’re not yet satisfied, we need to pounce some more, but a win is a win,” said head coach Kungfu Reyes as UST, bronze medalist in the National Invitationals, fortified its quarterfinal bid with a game left in the preliminary round.

The Golden Tigresses take on two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association champion College of Saint Benilde, which hast yet to debut, as their last assignment in the pool phase.

UST opened its campaign with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21 win over Perpetual but found itself in an early trouble against the souped-up Letran under former Ateneo coach Almadro with a 19-20 deficit.

But the Golden Tigresses rediscovered their groove in time and unloaded a 6-1 finishing kick punctuated by Gula’s ace to earn a 25-21 win.

UST imposed its will in the second, controlling the pace for a 22-18 lead before Letran nearly mounted a comeback to within 23-24 off a Marie Nitura’s long bomb from the backrow.

Gula came to the rescue once more, converting a soft touch off the block to push UST to a 2-0 lead that only snowballed to the third where it raced to a scorching 18-8 start for an 11-point win.

Nitura scored 12 points for the Lady Knights, who will try to bounce back against College of Saint Benilde next Saturday.