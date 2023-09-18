FIRST IMPRESSIONS | Test driving the Honda PCX 160

Looks:

The Honda PCX 160 gets very high marks. Futuristic and bold… It looks fast, even when parked.

The Cockpit:

The Honda PCX 160 boasts a clear and easy-to-understand instrument cluster. All the necessary information you need is available at a glance.

Unique Features:

The keyless feature is definitely an advantage. Easy access to the underneath compartment, steering lock, and ignition are all on the knob. It takes a short time to get acquainted with its functionality.

The Ride:

The Honda PCX 160 initially looks big and hefty—intimidating, to say the least. But the magic happens when it starts moving. It’s surprisingly light and agile!

The ergonomics are excellent. Providing both rider and passenger with a pleasant experience, long rides or a daily commute are not a problem with the Honda PCX 160.

Traffic maneuvering is excellent as well. The Honda PCX 160 is planted at all speeds. Especially on the open road, the Honda PCX 16O can handle high-speed travel with consistent stability. The Honda PCX 160 is a capable all-rounder.

It is no slouch either. It is very responsive. It reaches its desired speed with ease.

It is ideal for its daily commute in the city. With an additional Top box… I will definitely perform as a work horse.

The suspension is very capable. Absorbing the occasional bumps and ruts of Manila roads

The Brakes are excellent and provide a greater degree of confidence when faced with sudden stops.

The Fuel economy is excellent. With its Auto Engine shut off on traffic stops, Adding to its fuel efficiency…

Its engine is quiet. Almost E-bike-like… It allows you to converse with your back while traversing your road adventures.

Verdict:

Overall… The Honda PCX 160 provides a fashionable and yet very capable road companion. The price is well justified. For its looks, capability, and fuel efficiency… It is no surprise that you see many of these on the road. As a capable work horse, the Daily Commuter

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine and Performance:

Displacement 157 cc

Fuel Tank Capacity 8 L

Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, 4-Stroke, SOHC, Liquid Cooled Engine

Maximum Torque 15.8 hp

Fuel Consumption 45.1 KM/L

Dimension:

Seat Height 764 mm

Ground Clearance 134 mm

Oil Tank Capacity 1 L

Kerb Weight 131 kg

Height 1108 mm

Weight 748 mm

Fuel and Ignition:

Fuel Type Gasoline

Start Option Electric

Wheels and Tyres:

Tyre Type Radial, Tubeless

Rear Type 130/70 R13

Front Tyre 110/70 R14

Gear and Transmission:

Gear Box Variable Speed

Transmission Type CVT