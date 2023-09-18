FFW: Tesda graduates earning below minimum wage is ‘abhorrent, illegal’

Graduates from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) who are being paid below the minimum wage is an “abhorrent and unequivocally illegal” practice, said labor group leader.

This issue was brought up during a Senate hearing, which revealed that eight out of ten Tesda graduates are employed, and most are earning below minimum wage.

Senators Raffy Tulfo and Joel Villanueva said that no employee should earn below minimum wage.

“This flagrant violation of labor laws not only undermines the hard work and dedication of Tesda graduates but also perpetuates a cycle of exploitation that must be condemned in the strongest terms,” said Federation of Free Workers President Sonny Matula.

Matula cited RA 8188 known as The Wage Rationalization Act, imposing a criminal penalty for violators of the minimum wage law. Additionally, this law imposes double indemnity for such violators concerning their employees.

In addition, employers who refuse or fail to pay the minimum wage prescribed by law shall be required to pay an amount equal to “double the unpaid benefits owing to the employees.”

In order to recover unpaid balance, Matula urged the underpaid workers to file complaints with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Regional Office or the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

Matula reminded employers that adhering to labor laws is “not optional; it is an ethical and legal obligation.”

“If this trend will continue to go on, we’re only allowing them to land on jobs below minimum wage and there’s no way that we can help them get out of poverty,” said Majority Leader Villanueva.