Cebuana Lhuillier recognizes and rewards employee loyalty and excellence

In light of recent events and the evolving perspectives among younger generations regarding the workplace, there has been a notable shift in companies prioritizing the demonstration of value toward their employees.

This entails a heightened emphasis on acknowledging, appreciating, and appropriately commending their diligent efforts, steadfast loyalty, and exceptional performance.

However, there’s a company that has been steadfastly practicing this for an extensive period of time. PJ Lhuillier, Inc. (PJLI), the umbrella organization of the microfinance services leader Cebuana Lhuillier, stands as a prime illustration of an employer that has consistently demonstrated loyalty, empathy, and acknowledgment towards its workforce for numerous decades.

In the realm of company affairs, a pinnacle moment eagerly awaited by both the organization and its staff is the yearly Brillo Awards. This distinguished event serves as a powerful testament to the company’s ethos, underscoring how loyalty, dedication, industriousness, and exceptional performance garner the recognition, esteem, and incentives they truly deserve. In a recent occurrence, the company once again celebrated its foremost achievers and top performers through the much-anticipated “Brillo” annual recognition program, hosted at the illustrious Shangri-La The Fort in Manila.

Now in its 14th year, this year’s Brillo emphasized the 35-year-old organization’s commitment to purpose-driven service. Since its formal inception as Cebuana Lhuillier in 1988, the company has followed the ethos of its founder and Chairman, Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier of providing financial inclusion to every Filipino through exceptional service steeped in “malasakit”.

This year’s Brillo followed the theme “Pahinungod: Celebrating Purpose-Driven Service”, inspired by the Cebuano phrase “pahinungon sa gugma” which means dedicated with love. Indeed, it was a night where dedication, commitment, loyalty, and hard work were on display as more than 600 loyalty awardees, close to a hundred business awards for top performers and target achievers, and several individual awards were given away to Cebuana Lhuillier’s creme of the crop.

“Our Brillo awards are a testament to how Cebuana Lhuillier values its people. They are our primary assets, and their dedication to duty and love of work have always been the backbone of our success. For more than 30 years, we have made it a point to make our employees feel valued, involved, and always appreciated,” PJLI President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier shared.

Among those recognized were two of the company’s longest-serving employees, Marilyn Valencia and Ricardo Cruz, both living testimonies of how the company values its people after being of service for the past 35 years.

“Hindi na po ako naghanap ng ibang trabaho kasi nakita and naramdaman ko ang malasakit ng management sa akin ever since. Katunayan, dati lang akong janitor o messenger, pero binigyan nila ako ng opportunities like trainings and workshops para ma-improve ko ‘yung skills ko kaya umangat din po ako bilang Area Manager. Thirty-five (35) years na po akong nasa Cebuana Lhuillier. Talagang sinuklian po ng company nang sobra-sobra ‘yung loyalty ko sa kanila and dedication ko sa trabaho sa loob ng maraming taon“, said Ricardo Cruz, Area Manager.

“Working at Cebuana Lhuillier has not only helped me provide for my family but also allowed me to grow as a person and professionally. The opportunity to open 100 branches, contribute to employing people, and participate in shaping new branch personnel has made my 35-year journey with Cebuana Lhuillier both challenging and fulfilling”, adds Marilyn Valencia, Area Manager.



Rey and Marilyn represent merely a fraction of the myriad employees who have reaped the rewards of the company’s benevolence, empathy, and commitment to their growth.

Through the years, Cebuana Lhuillier has continued to value its employees by creating a supportive and nurturing work environment that focuses on career advancement, personal development, continuous learning, work-life balance, and dependable leadership.

“We encourage our employees to level up in their roles and take on bigger challenges and responsibilities while equipping them with the right tools and resources along the way. We invest heavily in training and employee recognition, and more often than not, they give back by exceeding our expectations: hitting targets, winning awards, giving back to those in need, and being committed team players within the organization,” PJLI First Vice President and Group Head for Corporate Services and Chief Administrative Officer Jo-Ann Tacorda said.