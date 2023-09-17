SWIPE RIGHT FOR ‘MR. RIGHT’ | Mae Stephens on the pitfalls of online dating

“If we ever broke up, I’d never be sad

Thinking about everything we had

If we ever broke up”

You’ve probably stumbled upon this viral song titled ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ by breakout star Mae Stephens on TikTok and Facebook Reels, where people, including K-pop idols ITZY and ENHYPEN, dance to it with just their hands and facial expressions.

It’s catchy and funky—definitely an “LSS” (last song syndrome) type that will linger in your head for days. Now, Mae, the 19-year-old viral sensation from Kettering, is back with another equally infectious single, ‘Mr. Right,’ featuring American popstar Meghan Trainor.

‘Mr. Right’ is glittery disco—more colorful and groovy but with the same catchy melodies. It’s the kind of pop song that’s meant to be danced with your friends after an online dating mishap.

Talking about her new single, Mae told SoundStrip in an interview that during the process of writing the song with Meghan, they “were just giggling about the little awkward moments you go through when you’re were a date,” which she noted as the comedic side of online dating.

“You will find the right person, but you just have to go through trials and tribulations first,” she stressed.

The song is straightforward: after all the swiping in a dating app, and if that person does not pass her test, then she’ll swipe left, swiping on to the rest until she finds her Mr. Right.

I know what I deserve

I deserve the whole damn world

And if you can’t provide it

Then I’ma keep swipin’

Childhood idol

As a newcomer in the industry, Mae declared she was lucky to have the opportunity to create music with someone she had looked up to since she was a child.

Speaking about Meghan, Mae stated, “She’s been really lovely to work with,” with her team being “so accommodating” to her.

To have her first collaboration with someone she regarded as “so humble and down to Earth, so high up industry,” she never imagined it to happen.

In a statement, Meghan shared that when Mae’s team reached out to her, she was ecstatic. “I am beyond honored that Mae asked me to be a part of this song,” and was quick to add, “I cannot wait for more and more people to discover her and to hear her incredible songwriting and vocal skills.”

With email and texts as their only means of communication from halfway across the world, the duo never met each other personally.

Mae explained that between getting the recordings done and sending verses back and forth, Meghan was also on the verge of having a child at that time, which Mae complimented Meghan on doing “really well.”

Despite the distance and writing the song virtually, both of them have come up with a new anthem for those who are single and finding “Mr./Ms. Right,” and looking forward to shooting the music video for this song.

“It would be nice for us to meet after all of this,” Mae noted.

Dreaming big dreams

With Mae’s single, ‘If We Ever Broke Up,’ has racked up more than 350 million streams worldwide, with over 132 million streams and over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 3.3. million YouTube views, she has earned her track a certified Silver in the UK, with a certified Gold in the US soon.

Gaining massive success on TikTok as well, Mae admitted, “I never expected it to reach this kind of height.”

“To be able to turn someone’s life around but also to give someone that amount of exposure that quickly, [TikTok] is an incredible platform, and I kind of was glad it happened for TikTok as opposed to in a different way,” Mae added.

The reason she joined TikTok is that she has seen artists post their songs, and it changed their lives, but for her, she revealed it was harder than it seems to be. She spent a long time trying to figure out how the system works, and eventually, she made it happen.

She recounted the moment when she was sitting next to her partner, and both of them were in disbelief, and couldn’t believe it happening at all.

“This does not just happen. This is fake!” she beamed.

To her, it was the “most shocking moment” of her life, something that she had waited for so long, and it finally happened.

“It didn’t feel like reality at all,” she quipped.

Now, Mae has been playing live shows and has performed with PINK in London, at the Glastonbury festival, and opened for K-Pop sensations, BLACKPINK.

Currently, she’s working on getting her next single ready, and hopefully, a music video for ‘Mr. Right.’

“There’s quite a lot going on in different aspects, but it’s all very exciting, and when it all comes, it’s going to be really cool,” she mused.

With her humble beginnings, Mae used to work at a local supermarket Asda, and has quit her day job to do something that she “really loves” and gets to do every day. But before it happened, she was also a target of bullying in her school for being the “loud and quirky” kid.

Rising above those, Mae has channeled all her pent-up emotions through music, turning it into something creative, and in the process is fast becoming the voice of her generation going through the same thing.

Speaking to her fans she calls “misfits,” Mae encouraged that if they’re going through a period in their life, figuring out who they are, what they’re good at, and what they want to do with their life, “if you find something that gives you that little spark, go and do it. Mine was music,” she said.

“Go and do what you want to do because otherwise, you’ll never catch it you have to go. Do what you enjoy,” she concluded.