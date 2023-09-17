WORLD-CLASS talent from abroad and from the country’s own will be showcased in the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters set this Saturday and Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The country’s top 3×3 player Mac Tallo, Marcus Hammonds, Marquez Letcher-Ellis,and Cebu-based Tosh Sesay are manning the fort for the host with local standouts Paul Desiderio and Dennis Santos sitting out the tournament injured.

Trained and coached by Chico Lanete, the Manila Chooks! team is seeded 11th in the tournament that feature 14 squads led by top seed Ub Huishan of Serbia, The Netherlands’ Amsterdam HiPRO and Vienna of Austria.

The US’s Miami team will be anchored by former National Basketball Association player Jimmer Fredette. Also in the field are Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and Sansar MMC Energy and Futian of China.

Tallo is convinced the new-look Manila Chooks! is not a pushover. “We needed to adjust because of the injuries of Paul and Dennis,” Tallo said. “They tried to play but their injuries are unbearable.” The champion will take home $40,000 and the runner-up $30,000.

Fans can watch the games live on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page and the YouTube channel of FIBA 3×3.