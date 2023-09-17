PSC sends off athletes bound for Hangzhou

FILIPINO athletes competing in the 19th Asian Games and Fourth Asian Par Games will be feted in a fitting send off at noon Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Reception Hall in Pasay City.

“Our athletes are the heart and soul of the country’s campaign in Hangzhou, both in the Asian Games and Asian Para Games,” Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Bachmann said. “With the all-out support from our national government through the PSC, I’m positive that our athletes will deliver.”

The PSC organized the sendoff ceremony for the close to 400 athletes competing in the Asian Games that kick off with the opening ceremony this Saturday and the Asian Para Games set from October 22 to 28 also in Hangzhou.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is expected to grace the event along with PSC commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Fritz Gaston, Edward Hayco and Walter Torres.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin was also invited to the sendoff to relay President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s message to the delegation.

The sendoff starts at 11 a.m. Also expected are officials from the POC, Philippine Paralympic Committee and national sports associations.

The PSC also announced on Sunday that all athletes will receive allowances from the government sports agency regardless of whether they are competing in Hangzhou as Class A or B competitions.

There are two groups of athletes competing in Hangzhou based on a POC policy—gold and silver medalists in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games last May are entitled to full support from the PSC, while those who bagged bronze or didn’t medal will pay their way to the Asian Games.