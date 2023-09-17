ORGANIC PERSPECTIVE | Anna of the North on making music that ‘feels natural’ 

“I feel like everything I do kind of comes from an organic perspective of how I’ve been brought up and what I’ve been listening to while growing up,” Norwegian sensation Anna of the North told Soundstrip. She is set to take centerstage in the Philippines as part of her highly-anticipated CRAZY tour.

Anna of the North has captured the hearts of music fans everywhere with her soul-stirring brand of electronic pop sound.

Her impressive discography now also includes collaborations with the likes of established artists Tyler The Creator, Dua Lipa, and Rex Orange County. Her tracks have also been featured in global hits like Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Musical tastes

In a recent interview with Soundstrip, Anna shared insights into her musical journey.

She spoke about her drawing inspiration from her upbringing and diverse musical tastes, “But I do definitely think I’ve been really inspired by my dad,” including a penchant for 80s indie music.

Adding, “I think the most important thing for me is to make music that feels like me, that feels natural to me.”

She likened her musical style to “like wearing clothes, how you use clothes that feel like it’s you, like it’s a way of expressing yourself.”

Anna’s latest album, “Crazy Life,” is a testament to her dedication to creating a cohesive musical experience.

“I spent a lot of time working with a couple of people. We wanted to go into the depth of the songwriting and the production,” Anna on the creative process they went through.

Immersive Music

She emphasized her desire to craft an album where every track seamlessly flows, allowing listeners to immerse themselves fully in the music.

“I really wanted to make this album as a story where you can play the entire album in one [sitting],” as she believes that “it can be a part of your day, the whole thing.”

In her latest album, she highlighted that she put a lot of attention into ensuring that listeners wouldn’t feel the need to skip songs just as they were different from the rest.

She went as far as to depict and draw parallels between her most recent album and her “Dream Girl” album from 2019, characterizing it as “somewhat more bipolar” in the sense that certain songs stood out distinctly from others.

When asked about her connection with fans, Anna expressed her deep appreciation for their support.

She’s received heartfelt messages from listeners who find solace in her music, highlighting the powerful connection between artist and audience.

Future Vibes

Looking ahead, Anna of the North has exciting plans for her musical career. She’s currently in Stockholm, working on new music.

After her tour across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines, she intends to continue creating and delivering fresh sounds to her eager fans.

“It’s gonna be a really fun autumn. And then I’m gonna write a lot of music. Then I’ll have a little Christmas break. And then we’ll see what the next year brings,” Anna concluded.

CRAZY Tour

Don’t miss the chance to witness Anna of the North’s highy-anticipated performance in the Samsung Hall in Taguig, Metro Manila on September 29, 2023.

Tickets are available at SM Tickets, with options for VIP and Gold/Regular packages. Presented and produced by DMC Philippines, this concert promises an unforgettable night of music and emotions.