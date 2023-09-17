Bong Go assists struggling MSMEs in Abulog, Cagayan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go seeks to further strengthen government interventions to create more livelihood opportunities for struggling Filipinos recovering from various crises.

In coordination with Mayor Jesus Vargas, the senator directed his team to provide additional assistance to 29 micro-entrepreneurs at the Abulog Municipal Hall in Cagayan on Wednesday, September 13. Each individual received snacks, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go’s office. The senator’s team likewise gave away shoes to select recipients.

Meanwhile, a team from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provided negosyo kits to qualified beneficiaries through a livelihood program for micro-entrepreneurs recovering from calamities and other crises. Go was instrumental in initiating the program during the Duterte administration and continues to support its implementation to help more affected communities.

“Itong matatanggap niyo, gamitin niyo po sa pagbubukas ng negosyo. Palaguin niyo ang inyong negosyo at dalhin ang mga kita sa inyong pamilya. Mas masarap po sa pakiramdam kung pinaghirapan ninyo ang perang inyong kikitain,” remarked Go.

In a video message, Go also expressed his optimism that the economy will soon recover, considering that the government remains focused on developing more livelihood opportunities, especially for the marginalized sector.

“Alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon at marami pang nawalan ng trabaho pero huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil ginagawa po ng gobyerno ang lahat upang kayo po ay matulungan at makaahon muli,” reaffirmed Go.

The senator authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11960, or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The newly signed law shall assist and capacitate Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in developing new, innovative and more complex products and services through significant improvement in the areas of quality, product development, design, packaging, standards compliance, marketability, production capability, brand development, sustainability, and securing licenses, product registration and other market authorization, among others.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reaffirmed that he remains committed to boosting the country’s health sector through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally sponsored and authored. He then advised the public to take advantage of the medical assistance programs offered at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) in Tuguegarao City.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Centers program mandates all Department of Health (DOH)-run hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City to establish their Malasakit Centers to help poor and indigent patients with their medical expenses. To date, there are 159 operational centers that has successfully helped more than seven million Filipinos nationwide.

In line with this, Go was also instrumental in pushing for the funding of Super Health Centers in the province. These centers will be strategically placed in Aparri, Lal-lo, Buguey, Peñablanca, Sta. Teresita, Sto. Niño, Tuao, and Sta. Praxedes.

Super Health Centers are designed to make basic health services available including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible.

Go expressed his confidence that more Filipinos will be much closer to the government’s health services, especially with the recent passage of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

“Marami po sa mga kababayan natin sa iba’t ibang sulok ng Pilipinas ang walang sapat na health facilities na makakagamot sa kanilang mga karamdaman. Kaya importante na mailapit natin ang serbisyong medikal mula gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito,” he stressed.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, reiterated his vision for a more progressive Cagayan as he supported the construction of a revement along the Cagayan River; installation of street lights in Lal-lo; construction of various roads in Sta Teresita, Aparri, Amulung, Baggao, Calayan, Gonzaga, Iguig, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuao and Tuguegarao City; construction of a river control structure at the Zinundungan River; installation of streetlights in Camalaniugan; and upgrading of the CVMC.

The previous day, Go’s team extended similar assistance to more MSMEs in Sanchez Mira.