Asean celebrates 18 years of biodiversity cooperation

LOS BAñOS, Laguna—Asean SecretaryGeneral Dr. Kao Kim Hourn graced the 18th Founding Anniversary of the Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) together with the ambassadors of the Asean member states (AMS), Philippine government officials, Asean dialogue and development partners, University of the Philippines Los Baños officials and youth representatives at its headquarters in this town on September 10.

ACB Executive Director Dr. Theresa Mundita Lim, in her opening remarks, expressed her gratitude for the support of its partners, the Asean Secretariat, and the AMS in the almost two decades of regional cooperation for biodiversity through the ACB.

Senior Director Dr. Arvin Diesmos (left) of the Biodiversity Knowledge Management Department of ACB, assists Asean Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn (center) in the ceremonial tree planting at ACB’s headquarters in Los Baños, Laguna.

The anniversary’s theme is “ACB@18: Nurturing Seeds of Hope for a Sustainable Asean, the Epicentrum of Growth.”

”The ACB has come a long way since its establishment 18 years ago…The Centre has made significant strides in terms of facilitating regional cooperation and cross-sectoral collaboration to guard Southeast Asia’s web of life,” Lim said.

“We affirm our commitment to nurturing seeds of hope through working hand-in-hand with the next generation of biodiversity champions and future leaders of Asean,” she added.

Kao shared his priorities and plans for the effective management of the region’s natural wealth. He thanked the government of the Philippines for its unwavering support to the ACB, being the host of the regional center.

“The [ACB] is Asean’s own dedicated regional center of excellence on biodiversity. Since its establishment back in 2005, ACB has developed to becoming an essential and integral part of Asean cooperation on environment and an effective coordinating body for the [AMS] on biodiversity conservation,” Kao said.

With the pandemic recovery and climate change in the forefront, the secretary general pointed out that Asean will need to step up its efforts to promote nature-based solutions, best practices, and greening initiatives.

He underscored the relevance of ACB’s work to meet such objectives through its flagship programmes, such as the Asean Heritage Parks (AHPs), the Asean Green Initiative (AGI) and the Asean Youth Biodiversity Programme.

“I want to thank the active role of ACB in promoting Asean and our collective actions at the CBD [Convention on Biological Diversity] fora. With the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted by the CBD COP-15 in 2022, the role of ACB is increasingly important in facilitating cooperation among the [AMS] to achieve the global and regional objectives on biodiversity, including green economy and blue economy,” he added.

New AHPs

One of the highlights of the event was the awarding of the certificates to the two newly recognised AHPs in Thailand which were approved during the 17th Asean Ministerial Meeting on the Environment in August in Lao PDR.

Thai Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat received the certificates from Kao and Lim for the Phu Khieo Wildlife Sanctuary-Nam Nao National Park and the Phu Kradueng National Park, as the 56th and 57th AHP, respectively.

Planting seeds of hope: Native trees

Youth representatives from Los Baños joined the tree planting, together with the ambassadors of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Th activity was in line with the AGI, a flagship greening program of the region that aims to encourage the planting of at least 10 million native trees in 10 Asean member states in 10 years.

The seedlings endemic to the Asean region are yakal (Shorea astylosa), katmon (Dillenia philippinensis), supa (Sindora supa), red lauan (Shorea negrosensis), hairy leaf apitong (Dipterocarpus scaber), apitong (Dipterocarpus grandiflorus), tailed-leaf apitong (Dipterocarpus caudatus), white lauan (Shorea contorta) and kalingag (Cinnamomum mercadoi).

The seedlings were planted around the ACB headquarters located in Mount Makiling Forest Reserve, an AHP, symbolising seeds of hope for a sustainable and greener Asean.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources believes the event is not only a celebration of the Asean’s shared commitment to biodiversity conservation, but also underscores a resolute dedication to achieving the vision of an Asean region, where biodiversity is effectively preserved, sustainably managed, and utilised to enhance the well-being of the people.

”The journey toward biodiversity conservation remains an ongoing endeavour. We are confident that as the [AMS] strive to navigate the complex areas of conservation, capitalise on the current technological and financial solutions, and advocate for policies that prioritise the protection of our natural heritage, we will be guided by the able leadership and workforce of the ACB,” said Jhorace Tupas, senior ecosystems management specialist of the Coastal and Marine Division of the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau.

Meanwhile, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the Asean, Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana said, “The Philippines proudly hosts the ACB—the centre of excellence for biodiversity—and we remain dedicated to supporting the efforts of ACB and fellow [AMS] in preserving our natural heritage.”

Image credits: ACB , ACB






