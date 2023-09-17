Absent Holt picked No. 1 by Terrafirma

TERRAFIRMA made Filipino-American Stephen Holt as the No. 1 pick in absentia in the Philippine Basketball Association Rookie Draft on Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.3The Dyip coach John Cardel tabbed the 31-year-old 6-foot-4 Holt for the vast experience he gained in tour of duties in the US with the Atlanta Hawks in the National Basketball Association Summer League, as well as in Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Holt, however, wasn’t around to wear his Dyip jacket and savor the honor as the No. 1 pick. He’s in Portland attending to the birth of his child.

Blackwater picked second in the first round and head coach Jeffrey Cariaso chose 6-foot-6 Christian David, with

Rain or Shine got three big men—6-foot-7 Luis Villegas and Keith Datu Jr. and 6-foot-6 Henry Galinato—choices head coach Yeng Guiao said is part of the Elasto Painters’ buildup with quality big men who’ll join Leonard Santillan, Anton Asistio, Rey Nambatac, Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood.

NorthPort, meanwhile, made University of the Philippines center/forward Zav Lucero as the fifth pick followed by Phoenix Super LPG’s choice at No. 6 of Filipino-New Zealander 6-foot-4 shooter Kenneth Tuffin and NLEX’s 6-foot-2 Richard Rodger.

Meralco selected 6-foot-7 Brandon Bates as the seventh pick overall, while Converge made De La Salle University guard Deschon Winston No 8 and 6-footer guard from Ateneo BJ Andrade at No. 9.

Filipino-foreigners dominated the first round with NorthPort getting Cade Flores at 11th and Terrafirma closing out the round with Taylor Miller.

Terrafirma selected 6-foot-8 center and former national player Kemark Cariño to start of second round, Converge got guard Ryan Santos at No. 2, Galinato went to Rain or Shine at third and Ateneo’s Raffy Verano was acquired by Phoenix at fourth.

Former University of the Philippines guard Ricci Rivero was chosen by Phoenix at fifth, followed by NLEX’s at sixth with Enok Valdez, John Luis Delos Santos by Converge at seventh, Blackwater at eighth and San Beda’s James Kwukuteye at eight also in the second round.

Completing the second round were JM Nermal at ninth by NLEX, Louie Sangalang at 10th by Terrafirma, Ralph Cu by Ginebra at 11th and Adrian Nocum by Rain or Shine at 12th.