US, Phil. governments to advance education-sector reforms

THE United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) that will enhance the Philippines’s capacity to deliver quality learning and improve its outcomes.

The agreement signed on September 7 at the Senate of the Philippines solidifies US-Philippines ties on policy research, capacity building, and technical assistance in support of EDCOM II’s objective of assessing, evaluating, and recommending reforms to improve the local education sector.

USAID Phils. mission director Ryan Washburn signed the MOU with EDCOM II co-chairpersons Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and Pasig City Representative Roman Romulo. Gatchalian serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Basic Education and vice chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, while Romulo is the chair of the House Committee on Basic Education.

“The [MOU] underscores the mutual commitment of our two countries to work together to shape the future of Philippine education, in order to make it a key driver of prosperity for all Filipinos,” said Washburn.

Composed of 10 commissioners from the Senate and the House of Representatives, EDCOM II is a national commission that looks at priority areas such as early childhood care and development, basic education, higher education, technical-vocational or education and training or TVET, lifelong learning, as well as cross-cutting issues in governance and finance.

“Reforming the Philippine education sector is no easy task that requires the inputs and expertise of advocates and partners,” said Gatchalian. “We are grateful to the USAID for steadfastly supporting education programs in the country, [as we look forward to their inputs in reviewing and reforming the state of local] education…”

“This MOU demonstrates the depth of our countries’ friendship with one another,” said Romulo. “Access to quality education will unleash the full potential of Filipinos. Thank you to the USAID for its support [in enhancing] our Philippine education system.”

According to the US Embassy, USAID shares the Philippines’s goal of making the country competitive in global education and labor markets. Over the past decade, the US government, through the agency, has invested nearly $200 million to strengthen the capacity of Philippine education partners in driving inclusive and sustainable growth.

Image credits: US Embassy





