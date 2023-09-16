The other side of Boracay – The country’s favorite tourist destination still has more to offer

MALAY, Aklan—In today’s digital era, every tourist, whether local or foreign, looking for a blissful vacation in the Philippines, could not think of the best place to enjoy this tropical island than in Boracay.

With its picturesque long stretch of a powdery white sand beach dotted with verdant foliage and coconut trees plus the crystal clear azure waters, it’s indeed perfect to take a snap of a selfie, groufie or even the surrounding itself for social media posting. Hence, it’s considered one of the most Instagrammable islands in the Philippines and also the world.

Witness the magnificent sunrise on this side of Boracay

Over time, such internationally renowned destination has brought progress and development into this once bucolic, sleepy town of Aklan. Commercialism has led to the rise of hospitality, retail, food and leisure industries here. Not only that it has turned to be a “must-visit” getaway to simply retreat, but also to party and have some fun. No wonder, this famed white beach on the western side of the island has become crowded and—at its peak—chaotic.

These scenes at the main beach are probably the usual imageries that come to mind of anyone thinking of “Bora.” Not known to all, however, that there’s a serene, quiet sanctuary on the other side of this paradise—the Boracay Newcoast.

Yoga session with Daniela

Tucked at the northeastern part, this 150-hectare masterplanned integrated tourism estate by Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) is a thriving resort community that boasts of a distinctly exclusive unique experience that guests could not enjoy in the former’s three stations.

“This is a tropical oasis for travelers and adventure seekers. So here, you get to live, stay, play and connect,” Belmont Hotel Boracay Director of Sales and Marketing Neth Conejos-Tiong told the media during their familiarization tour of the property.

Experiencing the Zetro ATV adventure

Being a masterplanned mix-used development project, Boracay Newcoast treats each guest like a royalty that deserves nothing but the best when its comes to its amenities, facilities and service, according to Boracay Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Group Director of Public Relations Nico Ivan Velasquez.

“We strive as a community to provide everything that you need within the area, from the arrival to its exclusive port, bringing you to the property, choosing between Belmont, Savoy or Chancellor,” he said.

Escape to paradise

AWAY from the hustle and bustle of the main beach, Boracay Newcoast’s untouched beauty provides a peaceful sanctuary any traveler would want to enjoy even for a while. And where else it’s better to take a break from the hubbub of the central area than in Belmont.

Dinner by the Beach

This 4-star branded accommodation offering of Boracay Newcoast is under Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, the largest homegrown hospitality group in the country with an inventory of almost 4,000 rooms to date.

From the iconic Key Hole that first greets the visitors who step in to the island, Belmont is among the properties to welcome them. Upon entering the lobby, its simple layout is not too intimidating given its affiliation that makes every guest feel more at home.

The homey appeal is much apparent at any of its 442 meticulously, well-appointed rooms—Deluxe, Premier, Premiere Deluxe, Executive Suites, and Specially-abled—spread across three cluster buildings, namely, Ridge, Island, and Shore. Each offering modern comfort, solo travelers, couples, families and even large groups could expect a retreat like no other.

To the delight of the foodie among them, the hotel does not run out of dining options. All-day dining Belmont Cafe caters a wide array of food and beverage selection with its turf and surf menu. In-Room Dining, from breakfast to dinner, is also a phone ring away for those who could not resist cozying up to their room. Igniting the guests’ burning passion, the hotel can set up a romantic dinner by the beach under the stars. Happy hour is also available for a celebratory, refreshing drink at the Newcoast Beach Bar.

Not to be missed, of course, during one’s stay at Belmont are its topnotch amenities and facilities, such as the swimming pool, fitness center, and aqua spa. Both meditating and action-packed activities are also worth the try here, such as kayaking, paddleboarding, frisbee, sunrise yoga, ATV, electric biking, and go kart.

Island interlude

MORE than the unspoiled nature and privacy of Boracay Newcoast and its sprawling accommodations, the most welcoming interlude from the highly-paced adventure on the other side is the “Mindful Escapes” campaign promo of Belmont that brings guests to a one-of-a-kind journey that marries the simplicity of mental activities with the euphoric scenic adventures for the physical well-being, giving a fresh frame of reference on the art of vacationing.

“It’s actually embodying the tranquility that we have here at Newcoast. We are anchoring on the results of the pandemic. The Megaworld sales team had its highest sales level during the pandemic. This was obviously the time that people had felt the importance of tranquility, being away from the hustle and bustle,” Belmont Hotel Boracay General Manager Maia Ivy Israel noted.

As part of this offering, the “Mindful Weekend Wellness” program every Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., gives hotel guests, walk-ins, locals and even the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) market the chance to join in Sunrise Yoga, Pranayama, Guided Meditation, and Sound Healing—all facilitated by a certified yoga instructor. With it, they can learn the proper deep breathing exercises and meditation sessions that promote relaxation and enhanced focus, as well as elevate the mood and foster inner calm.

Adrenaline junkies could opt to infuse adventure into their mindful escape. What’s in store for them at Belmont are the scenic e-biking journeys, wherein they can explore the allure of the Newcoast while enjoying the fresh air boon to their health.

“This would be at a very minimal fee for all. But we are coming up with a room package, inclusive of this Wellness Weekend,” Tiong bared. “Apart from the mindful activities, we will also be having ‘Mindful Dining Experiences’. So this campaign shall highlight the culinary offerings as an opportunity for mindful eating, with emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.”

The Mindful Escapes is priced at reasonable rates inclusive of two nights accommodation, with breakfast for two persons; a 60-minute massage; access to either of the two Weekend Wellness activities; welcome drinks; 50 percent off spa, laundry and F&B outlets, including in-room dining; complimentary scheduled shuttle service to and from D’Mall; free 15-minute non-motorized sports and activities (paddle boarding and kayaking); use of the swimming pool, gym and party pool; and Wi-Fi access in the room, public areas and at the beach.

Visitors can book this package at exclusive rates via airasia Super App at P11,300 only, or 40 percent off regular rates. This promo is now ongoing until March 31, 2024, and can be used during the period.

“This partnership is so special to us. Now you can already choose your hotels in the same app. It also saves you from the hassle of just opening several applications or websites just to compare prices. It’s all there. Once you book your flight, the next step is you book your hotel, and you can even enjoy several discounts that we offer from time to time,” Airasia Public Relations and Communications Manager Triciah Terada said.

“With the concept of ‘Mindful Escapes’, we want to offer this to our guests: Something that you can breathe in, smell the sea breeze, and enjoy the sunrise. We hope that you will find time to indulge yourself and enjoy both sides of Boracay with our tranquility and a bit of fun as well,” Israel stressed.

Boracay Newcoast’s impeccable beach and surroundings, coupled by Belmont’s unflustered ambience, high-end amenities, warmth hospitality and services, as well curated activities, is indeed a destination worth included in every jetsetter’s bucket list. Be it to find solace by lonesome, family, better-half or special someone, friends and even colleagues, such hidden gem of a paradise is calling everyone for a next sojourn to say cheese with the other side of Bora in the backdrop.

Photos courtesy of Boracay Belmont Hotel

Image credits: Boracay Belmont Hotel





