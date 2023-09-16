Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G:For the young, wild, and free

THEY say good things come to those who wait, and if you decide to hold off getting the Tecno POVA 5, which I reviewed last month, well, you are in luck because the brand just released an upgraded version of an already incredible budget gaming device. I am, of course, talking about the POVA 5 Pro 5G.

The POVA 5 is priced P8,499, while the “Pro” version goes for P9,999. While both phones share a lot of similarities in terms of size, display, RAM/storage and cameras, the POVA 5 Pro 5G has a new tech-infused Interactive LED design, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor, a faster 68W charging speed, and upgraded heat dissipation system, making it the most competitive 5G smartphone below the P10K range.

Since Tecno partnered with Free Fire for this series, the special edition POVA 5 Pro 5G also comes in a customized product packaging, this time featuring Hayato on the sleeve. You also get special stickers, a gift redemption card, customized live wallpapers, app icons as well as customized ringtones for calls and notifications. The triangular box packaging presents a unique unboxing experience you don’t often see in smartphones at this price point.

The Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G retains that Mecha Design—a robot-inspired look with turbo stripes that is very eye-catching and will likely appeal to younger users, which is exactly the main demographic this phone is targeting. It comes in two color options: Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion.

What makes it standout though is its Interactive LED Ambient Light Display called the “Arc Interface.” The rear design comes to life with a mesmerizing array of colors and patterns, adding a unique flair to the device. These LED lights serve various purposes, including indicating notifications, syncing with music beats, and flashing during calls, making the smartphone feel alive.

You can even customize these LED lights and choose from a range of colors and pulsation patterns through the settings, allowing for a personalized and dynamic visual experience. Whether you’re gaming, receiving calls, or simply enjoying your favorite tunes, these LED lights add a touch of excitement to your daily routine. To make use of these LED lights, its best to keep the phone lying face down on a surface such as a table or on the bed so you will see the lights pulsing. To set this up, simply go to settings and choose backlight effects to customize your preferred colors.

My only complaint with this shiny rear finish is that it can be quite the smudge magnet. Tecno was generous enough to include a jelly case and you’d want to slap that on to keep your phone from being a dirty mess. It’s a common and minor drawback but that Mecha design and pulsing lights will definitely draw a lot of attention.

Moving on to the display, the POVA 5 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2460 resolution. It also has an impressive 120Hz refresh rate that ensures a smooth and fluid user experience, particularly beneficial for gaming and video streaming, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for more responsive control. Colors on the display are sharp and bright, making it suitable for streaming movies or even just watching those TikTok videos.

The display’s brightness ensures good visibility, but it does struggle when used under bright sunlight. Complementing that display are dual speakers for stereo sound and it also comes with DTS+ Hi-Res Certification. If you prefer using your headphones, the POVA 5 Pro still has a 3.5mm jack.

Even though this is a gaming smartphone, the cameras of the Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G does not disappoint. The 50MP primary sensor and a secondary AI camera with dual flash LED light can produce decent photos and the quality is noteworthy, considering this smartphone’s budget-friendly positioning.

The camera supports video recording at up to 2K resolution at 30fps and Full HD at 60fps, which is, again, respectable, for its price range. While the video quality may not be top-tier, it’s still suitable for casual video recording needs.

Under the hood, the Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G paired with 8GB (expandable to 16GB via extended RAM) and 256GB internal storage. The large memory improves the startup time by 67 percent and improves the average app startup time by 39 percent, while increasing the number of background cached apps to 25.

This chipset is specifically designed for 5G smartphones and aims to provide a smooth and responsive user experience. Performance across regular daily tasks, such as calling, emailing, messaging, media sharing, and more, is seamless and trouble-free. Users can expect reliable performance for typical smartphone activities.

This chipset is optimized for gaming and can run all those casual games smoothly without lag. Collaborating with three popular mobile games, the POVA 5 Pro 5G features high-frame adaptations for both Mobile Legend: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Free Fire. The device reaches a maximum of 120 FPS and maintains a stable 80 FPS experience when running the MLBB. For Free Fire, it supports up to 90 FPS gameplay, delivering a high-resolution visual experience to players. POVA 5 Pro 5G also provides optimized vibration feedback for PUBG, using a linear motor along the Z-axis to enhance in-game haptic feedback. This refined vibration brings a distinct gaming experience for players. Additionally, the smartphone includes a Game Space feature that facilitates easy mode-switching during gaming.

One notable advantage of its chipset is its ability to maintain a reasonable temperature during prolonged gaming sessions. After a 30-minute gaming session, the device experiences only a slight increase in temperature which is well within acceptable limits.

Regarding the software, the Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G runs on HiOS 13.1, based on Android 13. It’s a bit different from other UIs and features a feed that displays essential apps, step count, sharpness and more when swiping left to right. This unique interface design may take some getting used to, but it still is very user-friendly.

The Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G has minimal bloatware, which is good for a device in this price range, but there are still some unnecessary pre-installed applications you might want to remove.

For battery, it comes equipped with a slightly lower 5000mAh battery, compared to the POVA 5 6000mAH. It does make up for it in charging speed as it supports 68W fast charging. It can reach a 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes and a full 100 percent charge in around 50 minutes. This fast-charging speed ensures that users can quickly top up their device, which is especially convenient for those always on the go. You also have the option to activate a Charging Completion Tone, which as the name suggests plays a tone when charging is completed. You can find it under Settings> Battery Lab> Battery Setting.

In our real-world usage, the device delivers solid battery life and lasted two days of moderate use and gaming. In typical daily scenarios, which include activities such as calling, messaging, email, WhatsApp usage, media streaming, you don’t have to worry about bringing a powerbank.

Additionally, the device incorporates Tecno’s Battery Lab 3.0 which aims to optimize battery performance and longevity. It includes a feature called Bypass Charging which can direct power to the phone’s components instead of the battery, reducing heat generation during charging.

Final word: The Tecno POVA 5 Pro 5G is an even better option if you have some extra cash to spare. While the Mecha-robot-inspired design might not be for everyone, I’m sure younger users will appreciate it and will use the Arc interface to amaze their friends. The display, while not AMOLED, impresses with its 120Hz refresh rate, nice colors and sufficient brightness, giving users an enjoyable viewing experience.

You also get an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G chipset that can handle those long gaming sessions without overheating issues and contributes to the device’s commendable battery life. The superfast charging is also a key factor for those who are always gaming on the go.

Its 5G support further enhances its value and makes it future-proof. While it may have some minor shortcomings like its bulky size and average cameras, it offers excellent value for its price point, making it a great choice for those looking for an affordable gaming smartphone.