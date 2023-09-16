Pangasinan’s new ‘meeting place’

Pangasinan just opened another showcase of its rich cultural heritage and history—the Banaan Pangasinan Provincial Museum. Rightfully housed in the historic Casa Real in the heart of Lingayen, the capital town of the province, the provincial museum is a collaborative effort between the Provincial Government of Pangasinan and various cultural institutions, with the primary goal of preserving and promoting the province’s cultural legacy.

It will serve as a storehouse of diverse collection of Pangasinan’s history, heritage, ethnographic as well as contemporary art. Among the collections to be presented in the museum include an assortment of artifacts from Pre-Colonial times such as ancient pottery, tools and ceremonial objects; traditional clothing and accessories, some crafts that will showcase the peculiar identity and customs of local villages; and also some contemporary masterpieces of modern Pangasinan artists.

A Tribute to 2 of Pangasinan’s 4 National Artists

The two-storey, 1,480 square meter Casa Real, located beside the town hall, is one of the oldest public buildings in Pangasinan. Built in the 1840s, it once served as the seat of the provincial government, from the Spanish Colonial era up to 1918. In 1919, it was used as a school and later as offices of the Judge of the Court of First Instance. In 2002, it was declared as a National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). After the May 2008 Tropical Storm Cosme damaged the building (its roof was blown away), the building was renovated and converted into a museum.

The museum was formally inaugurated on September 8 by Gov. Ramon V. Guico III. Vice-Gov. Mark Ronald DG. Lambino rendered the welcome remarks while NHCP Chairman Emmanuel F. Calairo gave an inspirational message to highlight the event. It will be open to the public starting September 11. According to Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO) Chief Ma. Luisa A. Elduayan, entrance to the museum will be free for the month of September via an online reservation system (launched last September 4) incorporated in the “See Pangasinan” website. The link shall be promoted through the PTCAO/See Pangasinan Facebook page. She quickly added that walk-ins will not be allowed yet.

A bull-drawn cart

The name Banaan is derived from the Pangasinense word meaning “meeting place” or “convergence.” True to its name, the Banáan Pangasinan will be a place of convergence where the robust multicultural influences of the past embrace the present and guide the future. The narratives are anchored on the concept that Pangasinan has been a meeting place. Eric Zerrudo, director of the University of Santo Tomas Graduate School Center for Conservation of Cultural Property and the Environment in the Tropics, helped design the museum.

The museum features 11 galleries that showcase the story of Pangasinan as a convergence point for culture, history, arts, education and innovation. Knowledgeable guides lead us through the museum’s collections, providing insights into the region’s history and culture. Our hour-long guided tour of the museum began at the Casa Real lobby where a landscape of a salt farm in Dasol and verdant rice fields are seen on both sides of the walls. From there, we were led to an orientation room where there are chairs and a huge screen for video showing. It also has maps of the province’s congressional districts and a chart showing the founding dates of the Pangasinan towns and cities.

The Asin Gallery, the third gallery at the ground floor dedicated for changing exhibits, showcases the works of modern Pangasinan artists, celebrating their creativity and reflecting the region’s evolving cultural landscape. Going up a staircase to the second floor, we entered the Natural Heritage Room where paintings of Pangasinan’s flora and fauna are displayed. The province’s river systems are also highlighted. The Natural History Exhibit, a section dedicated to the region’s biodiversity, features preserved specimens (civet cat, giant clam, birds, etc.), informative displays, and interactive learning stations.

The World War II Gallery displays World War II artifacts (helmet, canteen, military patches, etc.), a reproduction of the war-damaged façade of the Provincial Capitol Building and a model of a Japanese Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighter hanging on the ceiling. Mounted on the wall is an old photo of the damaged Provincial Capitol Building and wartime newspaper clippings. The Heritage Exhibits features rich displays of traditional clothing, accessories, and crafts that reflect the unique identity and customs of the local communities.

The other galleries feature myths and legends, such as the Legend of the Hundred Islands; an image of Princess Urduja; hand-embroidered veils; a replica of the Bolinao Skull (with its gold dental ornamentation); scaled models of the Casa Real and Provincial Capitol Building; small replicas of a bahay kubo, a Chinese junk, a Pangasinan Transport Co. (Pantranco) bus, the 0-6-2 side tank locomotive of the Manila-Dagupan Railway and even a bull-drawn cart full of baskets that were sold in a caravan. There is also a gallery where churches and faith healers are highlighted.

Another gallery features outstanding Pangasinenses such the late President Fidel V. Ramos (from Lingayen); writer and novelist Maria P. Magsano; educator, suffraguette and social worker Geronima T. Pecson (from Lingayen) and Speaker of the House of Representatives Eugenio P. Perez (from San Carlos City), actor, director, producer and National Artist (2006) Fernando Poe Jr. (from San Carlos City); National Artist for Theater and Design (2003) Salvador Bernal (from Dagupan City); painter and National Artist (1976) Victorio Edades (from Dagupan City) and writer and National Artist for Literature (2001) Francisco Sionil Jose (from Rosales).

To enhance the visitor experience, Banáan also has a carefully curated Gift Shop that offers unique souvenirs, local crafts, books, and artwork.

Image credits: Benjamin Locsin Layug





