OCD plans dispatch of relief contingent to quake-hit Morocco

As it expressed its sympathies to the victims of the magnitude 6.8 earthquake that rocked Morocco last September 8, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Saturday said it is looking at the possibility of deploying a relief contingent to help in the ongoing search-and rescue missions in the quake-battered country.

“We are looking into the possible deployment of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC) to Morocco. The OCD, as the executive arm of NDRRMC (National Disaster and Risk Management), is already making arrangements for this,” OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said in a statement.

Search, rescue and retrieval operations are still ongoing in the affected areas with the death toll expected to rise.

He added that members of the relief contingent would be sourced from the OCD, 525th Engineering Combat Battalion of the Philippine Army; 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force; Bureau of Fire Protection-Special Rescue Unit; Metropolitan Manila Development Authority; Davao Rescue 911, and Department of Health.

“We are deeply saddened by the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Morocco. We want to assure Morocco that the Philippines is more than willing to extend assistance to support the ongoing response operations. We are organizing a humanitarian contingent for possible deployment,” Nepomuceno said.

He added that the Morocco quake is a reminder of the need to continuously prepare against the threat of earthquakes, especially the big ones.

This can be done by the public and other stakeholders by actively taking part in earthquake resilience endeavors of the country.

“It is terrifying that in just seconds, an earthquake could claim many lives and leave massive destruction. Through the whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach, we should strengthen our prevention, mitigation, and preparedness measures against earthquakes,” Nepomuceno stressed.

In February this year, the Philippines sent an 82-man PIAHC to Turkey to assist the response operations of the quake-ravaged country.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria left 50,288 deaths and 125,857 injured individuals.

The said contingent assisted in medical and search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

Image credits: Fernando Sanchez/Europa Press via AP





