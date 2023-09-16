New value tablet introduced

It’s been years since I used a tablet as I prefer writing on my phone or laptop for heavier workloads. I like phones because I can use them with one hand and they’re obviously more portable.

I recently got a hold of the Doogee T10s, an entry level smart tablet from Shenzhen-headquartered Doogee, which recently relaunched in the Philippines. I thought of using it for a week or two and I’m sharing my thoughts here.

The T10s has a 10.1-inch FHD screen and 6GB RAM with a camera setup that includes an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front sensor. The T10s comes with a 6,500mAh battery. It runs on Android 13 and has support for LTE networks, dual-band Wi-Fi, Type-C, and memory cards.

Here’s what I think after using it for two weeks:

The T10s is great for remote work because it’s very portable and the battery lasts quite long for my requirements (writing, checking e-mails, browsing). If you’re used to typing on a laptop, you might need a Bluetooth keyboard to use it with as the tablet’s keyboard takes some getting used to.

If you do use the tablet’s keyboard, it is quite tactile and very user-friendly.

I installed the graphic design platform app Canva on the T10s and it was okay, except for some lags which weren’t very concerning.

As someone who has watched videos on mobile phones for years, the big screen takes some getting used to. The resolution is not perfect but again, this isn’t a matter of great concern. For an entry level tablet, the resolution is not so bad.

The T10s would be great for students and professionals who don’t have heavy loads and just do the usual stuff on their gadgets. It’s ideal for remote work because while it is a bit heavy for a tablet (due to the long-lasting battery), it is way lighter than a laptop. If you’ll be out of the house for 5-6 hours, you don’t even need a charger for the T10s.

The T10s also has an earphone jack, which is good for when you’re watching videos in public.

“We’ve observed that the Philippine market has limited options when it comes to Android tablets and this is why we decided to bring in the Doogee T Series. We can provide more viable options to every segment in the market, starting from students to professionals, dreamers and creators,” said Igue Bonifacio, integrated marketing head of Doogee Philippines.

The T10s is available for P8,499 with a free Bluetooth keyboard.

Doogee also launched two tablets from the T series, including the T10 which offers the ultimate entertainment experience with a 10.1″ FHD + Fullview Display, TUV Rheinland Certification, 8300mAh battery, up to 15GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB) and Widevine L1 Support.

The T10 is built with an aviation-grade aluminum unibody and is only 7.5mm in thickness. It is available for P9,499 and available in Space Gray and Neptune Blue.

Meanwhile, Doogee’s flagship tablet is the T30 Pro, which is 10” in height (254mm) by 6.5” in width (165mm). It is powered with a MediaTek Helio G99 quad core processor paired with up to 15GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. The T30 Pro is also perfect for gamers looking for an HD video gaming experience and Widevine L1 support. Widevine L1 is the highest degree of DRM protection achievable in a media device, the best resolution possible from streaming services. The T30 is available for P16,599.

Jack Ji, Doogee’s general manager in the Philippines, said this is the highest resolution for a tablet right now.

“Our prices are very competitive and our gadgets are also very good. The T30 Pro is perfect for professionals while the T10 and T10s are for students and children,” said Ji.

Bonifacio said for now, the Doogee T Series tablets, which all run on Android 13, will be available on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok.

KOREA’S ENTRY TO THE OSCARS

I AM not really a film critic so I don’t know if my opinion counts but I think that Concrete Utopia, South Korea’s entry to the Oscars, might just score big wins internationally.

I always say that Korean movies are gritty and Concrete Utopia is no exception. The setting is Seoul after a massive earthquake and everyone’s K-pop paradise has been reduced to rubble. All buildings and presumably houses have collapsed, except for one building.

Hwang Gung Apartments, a high rise for lower middle class families, remains standing and this is where Min-sung (Park Seo-jun) and his wife Park Bo-young (Myung-hwa) live.

When survivors from the outside hear that the building has collapsed, they begin to gather at Hwang Gung Apartments and this is where the problem starts. The building’s original residents are threatened and afraid that food and other resources might run out because of the outsiders and so they meet and elect a Resident Delegate named Young-tak (Lee Byung-hun). Under Young-tak’s leadership, the building residents get to live as normally as they can without any outsiders. The residents go through a lot as the story progresses and you’ll really see how the need to survive brings out the best and the worst in people.

This is not a movie that will allow you to relax. Let’s put it this way: If you go to the restroom, you’ll miss out on a lot.

Directed by Um Tae-hwa, Concrete Utopia is loosely based on Part II of the hit webtoon Joyful Outcast (Pleasant Neighbors). Produced by Climax Studio, the production house known for their creative storytelling and exceptional directing in Netflix’s Hellbound and D.P., Concrete Utopia is a disaster movie with a twist (several, in fact).

“I wanted it to be realistic and convincing enough for audiences to truly believe that only one apartment building survived the earthquake,” said director UM Tae-hwa.

If you’re a fan of Park Seo-jun and his roles in romantic-comedies, he essays a role far away from his comfort zone and so does Park Bo-young. The setting is winter so they’re mostly dressed in insulated parkas and their faces are wind-burned and their hair is stiff. Hye-won (played bu Park Ji-hu) is a survivor who returns to Hwang Gung Apartments and it is her return that is crucial to the story.

“To bring realism to creating the image of Seoul in ruins after the earthquake, director UM and CG supervisor EUN got on their feet to look at every corner of Seoul. They poured their hearts into bringing details to the set, looking into over 10,000 photos in order to reference road signs, store signage, and even the distance between the street lights,” said Climax Studio in a press release.

In cinemas on September 20, Concrete Utopia is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Image credits: Coluymbia Pictures for Park Seo-Jun and Dinna Chan Vasquez for the DOOGEE T10S





