Meralco corporate communications executive takes part in 30th National PR Congress session

Meralco’s VP and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga (first from right) engages in an enlightening conversation with PR and communication experts, delving deep into the intricacies of effective crisis communication and reputation management.

The panel session, part of the 30th National PR Congress hosted by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, spotlights real-world communication strategies, challenges, and inspiring success stories.

Zaldarriaga is joined by distinguished industry leaders: Atty. Mike Toledo, Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (second from left), Joaquin San Agustin, Senior Vice President of Marketing at SM Supermalls (second from right), and Rochelle Gamboa, Head of Crisis Management at SM Supermalls (first from left).