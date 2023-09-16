Globe GFiber Prepaid ‘Pamilya Kaya’ now available

WHAT happens when you mix a madiskarte housewife, a komedyante daddy with a penchant for dad jokes, a talented gaming enthusiast, and a digital-age romantic looking for kilig?

You get Pamilya Kaya, and they’re about to show you the exciting and unlimited world of Globe At Home GFiber Prepaid. Pamilya Kaya represents the Filipino diskarte in all members of the family and how they can make the best of any situation with what they have to achieve fantastic results.

First up, meet “wais na misis,” actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda as Mommy Kaya. She’s a cool mom, the queen of snagging the best online deals and the most support for the family in all their needs. Mommy Kaya also loves finding ways to make some extra cash, so she is all set to dazzle everyone with her challenge: live-sell 299 items in seven days. With GFiber Prepaid’s fiber-fast internet, the bet is on.

Then there’s Daddy Kaya, played by the hilarious Teddy Corpuz, a singer, host, actor and comedian. Lovable and relatable Daddy Kaya stays close to his wife and kids by watching the latest TV shows of their choosing. With GFiber Prepaid as a trusted buddy, he’s on a mission to upload 299 videos on social media and become an online sensation in a week. Will he be the next content king, or will he end up being the family’s biggest meme?

And then there’s Kuya Kaya, represented by actor, model and digital creator Raymond Mabute. Kuya Kaya dreams of becoming an eSports competitor one day, so he hustles constantly to get the latest games and equipment.

As the family’s resident gamer, he’s determined to win 299 online matches in seven days. Will he rise to eSports stardom? With GFiber Prepaid’s reliable connectivity for gaming, it’s game on.

Last but not least is satire queen and content creator Lottie Bie as Ate Kaya. Sweet and charming, she feels ready to find love but not quite sure how to do that. So Ate Kaya is now on a digital quest for love, aiming to find the best matches in seven days. Will she find “the one,” or will she end up swiping left? With GFiber Prepaid’s seamless connectivity, her heart’s desires are just a click away.

GFiber Prepaid offers fiber-fast internet for just P299 for seven days so there will be no limit to what the Filipino family can achieve. It’s easily accessible, offering unlimited internet at prepaid rates, with no documents required for application and no lock-up period.

More information can be found at fb.me/globeathome.