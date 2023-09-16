Alternative pop-rock band Antimano set to release new single, music video

Antimano, an alternative pop-rock band will launch its new single, “Isang Iglap,” and a new music video on September 20, 2023 at the Social House in Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City.

This is the fourth single of Antimano, whose music canvas borders from hard rock, melodic synthpop to dreamy eclectic, since its inception in (year?).

“Isang Iglap” tells a story of a personal internal conflict of having to move on from a past relationship and giving it another try. Set in a slow groove gloomy dreamy pop soundscape of guitars and synths, the song is intentionally arranged minimally enough for the words and storytelling to do their work.

Written by Biboy Rempillo, Antimano’s lead vocals, guitar and synth, ”Isang Iglap” reflects the vulnerability of human condition to something as powerful as love at the risk of getting hurt and dropping everything sane in an instant or “isang iglap.”

Aside from Rempillo, Antimano is Cyril Cabornay on vocals and guitar; Ulysses Rempillo on guitar; Josh Micaller on vocals and bass; and Allan Floralde on drums.

Like its previous releases—“Satellites,” “Silid” and “Revelation/Desperation”—“Isang Iglap” is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Also performing at the single and music video launch of Antimano are upcoming bands Daily Routine, Sundayspecial and The Mary Walters.