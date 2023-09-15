UST-Perpetual Help match kick off Super League’s 2nd season

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) squares off with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to open the second season of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

Game time is at 3 p.m. with the Golden Tigresses looking to reassert their mastery over the Lady Altas, who they swept for the bronze medal in the league’s inaugural national tournament last month.

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) squads San Beda and Arellano University take the floor at 5 p.m.

A simple opening ceremony is set at 1:30 p.m. for the second offering of the 16-team league.

The tournament—introduced by Shakey’s in partnership with the Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. last year—comes off the heels of its other upstart leagues this year following the Girls Volleyball Invitational League and the National Invitationals.

Eyes will be on the Golden Tigresses and Lady Altas first in the Season 2 held in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We had a good campaign in the Invitationals and we hope to keep that up,” said UST assistant coach Lerma Giron, adding the team is leaning on young stars Angeline Poyos and Bernadett Pepito, named First Best Outside Hitter and Best Libero, respectively, in the National Invitationals.

Perpetual Help, on the other hand, is determined to give the Kungfu Reyes-coached squad power a run for its own money with NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol at the helm. All games will be accessible across all platforms live and on-demand through the social media pages of Plus Network and SSL with Solar Sports, Blast TV and Aliw Channel 23 as TV partners.