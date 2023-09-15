UST earns top V-League spot after elims; De La Salle, FEU gain

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) rolled past San Beda University, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, to stretch its winning run to six and clinch the top spot in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge eliminations at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

The Golden Spikers scored back-to-back points on GBoy de Vega’s kill and Trevor Valera’s block to shatter a 23-all count in the third frame to complete the straight-set victory.

Despite the win, UST coach Odjie Mamon rued this wards’ performance.

“The players aren’t in control so they are not really focused. So, they are just playing,” Mamon said. “It’s my fault I allowed them to. It defeats the purpose of adding players to the core.”

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines MVP Josh Ybañez put up an 18-point performance on 17 attacks and an ace.

De Vega and Rainier Flor added eight points each, but it was Gwen Colinares who stepped up for Dux Yambao, who suffered an ankle sprain in the first set.

No Red Spiker finished in double digits with middle blocker Andrei Bakil finishing with nine points and Kevin Montemayor getting limited to three points.

De La Salle University later clinched a semifinal berth with a sweep of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19, in the other men’s encounter.

The Green Spikers moved to third place with a 4-2 (win-loss) record, towing Far Eastern University (FEU) to the next round.

With Perpetual keeping the match close in the third, De La Salle unleashed a closing run capped by a Yoyong Mendoza cross-court kill.

Mendoza finished with 17 points to lead De La Salle’s march to the postseason. Skipper JM Ronquillo and Noel Kampton added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Jefferson Marapoc paced the Altas with 12 points, with De La Salle’s defense holding Louie Ramirez to eight points. In women’s play, College of Saint Benilde secured the second spot in the semifinals after taking down National Collegiate Athletic Association rival Perpetual Help, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16.

With a 5-1 win-loss record and still a game-at-hand against Enderun Colleges, Perpetual Help faces University of the East in the Final Four, while San Sebastian take on FEU.

Jade Gentapa had 13 points on 10 attacks one block and two service aces, while Zam Nolasco also added 13 markers, five of them from blocks, for the Lady Blazers.