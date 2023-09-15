PNP-ACG probes 16K cybercrime cases from January to August ’23

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cyber Crime Group (PNP-ACG) on Thursday announced that it has investigated 16,297 cybercrime cases from January to August this year.

According to records, the top 10 cybercrimes reported to the PNP-ACG are online scams, illegal access, computer related identity theft, ATM/credit card fraud, threats, data interference, anti-photo and video voyeurism, computer related fraud, and unjust vexation.

It added that this surge in cybercrimes is closely tied to the increased reliance on the internet for various commercial activities.

“These cybercrime incidents are not static; they evolve with technology. This year, cybercriminals exploited emerging technologies like non-fungible tokens [NFTs], cryptocurrency, and online casinos to defraud unsuspecting victims. Notably, online scams have become the most prevalent type of cybercrime, reflecting the changing landscape of digital threats,” PNP-ACG director, Brig. Gen. Sidney S. Hernia said.

During this period, ACG surpassed its previous accomplishments with 19 warrants to search, seize, and examine computer data, 214 arrest warrants served, 140 entrapment operations conducted, and provided technical assistance to 24 ongoing investigations by other units and agencies, resulting in the arrest of 397 individuals and the rescue of 4,092 victims, mainly during operations against human trafficking.

Beyond these accomplishments, the PNP-ACG continues to adapt and expand its efforts.

It is also closely monitoring activities like e-Sabong, intensifying cyber patrol operations against terrorism and fake news on social media platforms, and conducting digital forensic examinations to gather evidence against cyber criminals.