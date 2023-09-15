Organon Philippines strengthens commitment to women’s healthby tackling crisis of adolescent and unintended pregnancies

Organon Philippines, together with the Family Planning Organization of the Philippines (FPOP) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), mounts an event titled “Addressing Adolescent and Unintended Pregnancies Summit” on September 15, 2023, at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

The summit, held in time for World Contraception Day, seeks to identify the efforts and initiatives being undertaken by the Philippines to address the issue of adolescent and unintended pregnancy; present adolescent girls and young women’s recommendations for immediate and long-term actions; and secure commitment and support from key stakeholders on recommendations to prevent and address adolescent and unintended pregnancies.

“At Organon, we believe that women’s health is the foundation for a healthier world,” says Andreas Daugaard Jørgensen, Managing Director for South, East and Southeast Asia at Organon. “When we enable women and girls to have greater access to healthcare products and services, this empowers them to live their best lives, and their improved health and wellness also positively impacts their households and communities.”

The burden of unintended and adolescent pregnancies

The Philippines has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates among ASEAN member-states, with more than 182,500 adolescent girls either becoming pregnant or giving birth every year, which is higher than the average adolescent birth globally and regionally, according to data from the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF).

Childbearing in adolescence can seriously impact the health of both the mother and child, as well as limiting educational attainment and employment opportunities for teen moms, which has a ripple effect on the country’s economic development.A comprehensive sex education program, along with improved access to counseling, contraceptives, and healthcare services for adolescents, will be vital to ending unplanned teenage pregnancies.

Factors contributing to unintended teenage pregnancies, include limited access to contraception poverty, and healthcare, cultural and social norms, and gender inequality.

Empowering women to plan their pregnancies and their futures

These figures highlight the urgency to address adolescent and unintended pregnancies as a public health issue. “There is so much more that we can do for girls, women, and their reproductive health,” adds Jørgensen.

Organon, one of the few global healthcare companies dedicated to women’s health, is developing solutions focused on women’s reproductive health and overall well-being. “Our company aims to improve quality of life for women at all stages,” shares Jørgensen. “Our approach hinges on our ability to identify diseases early on and effect better health outcomes for women, no matter the age.”

To tackle this public health crisis head-on, Organon launched a global initiative called “Her Plan is Her Power”. The multi-year effort, which will run from 2023 to 2025, includes significant investments, collaborations, and programs that aim to reduce unplanned pregnancies by addressing inequities and empowering women and girls to plan their futures. It builds on Organon’s current commitments to prevent 120 million unplanned pregnancies by 2030 by providing 100 million girls and women in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with affordable access to contraceptive options by 2030.

“At Organon, we believe access to quality information and healthcare is a fundamental

right of women and girls around the world,” says Jørgensen. “We will continue to work towards building a more just and equitable society where women and girls are empowered to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health, so they can plan their futures accordingly and achieve their full potential.” ###