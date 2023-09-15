MTRCB issues statement on ‘disturbing threats targeting Chairperson Lala Sotto’

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued a statement Thursday regarding the alleged “disturbing threats targeting Chairperson Lala Sotto.”

Sotto became the target of alarming online attacks. Netizens have taken to the official social media pages of the MTRCB to express their grievances in an inappropriate and harmful manner, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of the chairperson.

“Over the past weeks, we have experienced an unfortunate surge in threatening messages on our official social media pages, including explicit rape and death threats directed at Chairperson Lala Sotto,” the statement read.

“Chairperson Lala Sotto is a dedicated public servant who has spent her career advocating for responsible and inclusive media content. She has consistently championed the importance of media content that respects cultural sensitivities while contributing positively to the Philippine entertainment industry,” MTRCB Vice Chairman Njel De Mesa, said.

“No Filipino deserves such kind of unfounded personal attack. We must not resort to personal attacks because our agency is just doing its mandate. We are happy that our Chair is very active in discharging the functions of our office based on existing laws,” MTRCB Executive Director II Atty. Mamarico Sansarona Jr., added.

“While the MTRCB recognizes the importance of constructive criticism and open dialogue, it strongly condemns any form of threats, harassment, or violence, both online and offline. Such behavior is not only illegal but also runs counter to the principles of a Filipino value-based media and entertainment culture that the MTRCB upholds,” the MTRCB statement said.

“The MTRCB remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that television and movie content aligns with the cultural values and norms of the Philippines. We continue to encourage constructive dialogue with the public, emphasizing the importance of civil discourse and responsible criticism,” it added.

Image credits: The MTRCB Facebook Page





