Local farms to lose ₧87.76-B income on proposed tariff cuts on rice–FFF

LOCAL farmers may lose P87.76 billion in income if the proposed tariff cuts on rice will push through, according to the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF).

At a public hearing organized by the Tariff Commission on Friday, FFF National Manager Raul Montemayor unveiled the potential losses as well as the potential drop in farm income if the Foundation for Economic Freedom’s (FEF) petition to reduce import tariffs on rice from 35 percent to 10 percent is granted.

“I’m a little bit disturbed by the fact [that we all know that this FEF proposal will have a big impact on farmers and the government because they based their petitions on the back-of-the-envelope computations…I hope you understand that what you are scribbling at the back of the envelope has billions of pesos of implication to small farmers. I hope you can do a more rigid analysis before you come up with your proposals,” Montemayor added.

Meanwhile, he reported the implication of the proposed tariff cuts on tariff collections.

“Based on our study of BOC [Bureau of Customs] data, the average price of imported rice from January to August this year was about P27 per kilo or P27,335 per metric ton. There is no tariff for that yet, that is the landed CIF [cost, insurance and freight] cost,” Montemayor said.

Assuming that the country will import 3 million tons, he said, “So at 35 percent tariff, we shall collect P28.7 billion; if it’s only 10 percent, we collect P8.2 billion.”

With this, he noted that the foregone tariff for the government will be about P20.5 billion. Since the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) says that tariff collection exceeds P10 billion, all the excess will be given back to farmers.

In accordance with Republic Act No. 11203, or the RTL, “tariffs collected from rice imports go to the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund [RCEF]. Collections in excess of the P10 billion fund go to the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance or RFFA. The law took effect on March 5, 2019.”

However, Montemayor pointed out that if the tariff goes down to 10 percent, “There is no more excess because we collect only P8.2 billion; unlike if it’s at 35 percent, the excess that goes to farmers will be P18.7 billion in addition to their P10 billion under RCEF.”

He stressed that the supposed P18.7-billion additional funding is on top of the estimated P88-billion potential income loss to farmers.

“The farmers’ losses will be about P88 billion in terms of reduced income. Potential but it could happen and then they will even lose the P18.7 billion in additional funding,” Montemayor noted.

FEF was one of, if not the first, to lobby for the reduction of tariffs on rice imports as a measure to temper and eventually pull down domestic rice prices.

"The immediate reduction of import tariffs on rice from 35 percent to 10 percent will be effective in reducing the demand-supply gap, tame food price inflation, and alleviate the plight of small retailers for the welfare of the general consuming public," FEF said during the TC hearing.