Kuwait court convicts male adolescent in OFW rape-slay

A KUWAITI juvenile court convicted Thursday a young Kuwaiti national for the gruesome killing of Filipina domestic helper Jullebee Ranara.

The 35-year-old maid was brutally raped, killed, burned and abandoned in the desert in Kuwait, triggering massive outcry from her family, Filipino legislators and migrant workers advocates.

Her death started the diplomatic and bilateral labor row between Kuwait and the Philippines.

Kuwait immediately arrested the son of Ranara’s employer, and promised the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait that justice will be served for Ranara.

However, due to mounting public outcry, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) imposed a partial ban on the deployment of first-time domestic helpers pending progress on Ranara’s case. This triggered Kuwait to slap a retaliatory measure, banning the entry of all Filipinos—first-time workers and tourists alike—to Kuwait.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), quoting a report from the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait identified the killer as 17-year-old young man. The DFA, however, decline to name the young convict.

“The Juvenile Court in Kuwait…sentenc[ed] him to 15 years imprisonment for murder and one year imprisonment for driving without license,” said the DFA quoted the report of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait still maintains death penalty for capital offenses such as murder. But the killer of Ranara was meted lesser penalties because he is a minor.

The accused can still appeal the judgment before the Court of First Instance within 30 days.

The DFA said the family of Ranara has been informed of this conviction and “is grateful for the assistance provided them by the government,” the DFA added.

Manila “acknowledges the efforts undertaken by the Kuwaiti authorities to effect the speedy resolution of the case, in the pursuit of justice for our slain ‘kababayan,’” the DFA said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., on one hand, was silent in acknowledging the help of the Kuwaiti government in expediting the resolution of the case.

“I commend the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers, and the Kuwaiti Authorities for their continued pursuit of justice for our OFW [overseas Filipino worker], Jullebee Ranara. We hope that the appeal process will be conducted fairly, and justice will be served accordingly,” Marcos said in his tweet.

“I take comfort in thinking that Toots and Jullebee are looking down from heaven with smiles. Their legacy serves as a reminder of our duty to protect and support our fellow countrymen, regardless of where in the world they may be,” he added, referring to the late DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople who passed away last month.