India’s GMR Group bares plan to invest in PHL airport, road and energy projects

New Delhi firm GMR Group, which has been operating the Mactan Cebu International Airport for 11 years, bared plans to expand its local investments to include roads and energy projects.

The top executives of the company made the pronouncement during their meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in a courtesy call at Marriott Hotel in Singapore on the sidelines of the 2023 Asian Summit.

“GMR officials said they will provide a long-term solution to the Philippines especially in infrastructure and energy,” Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said in a statement issued on Friday.

GMR is the partner of Cavitex Holdings in the Sangley airport project.

It is also one of the five potential bidders who bought bid documents as of September 13, for the P170.6-billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project.

The President welcomed the interest of GMR to increase its investments in more local airports and other sectors.

The President said Metro Manila would need Bulacan International Airport and the Sangley Point airports to become operational as his administration continues to push for more tourism and business travel in the country.

“Anything you build it will get full. I don’t worry, all my experience in major infrastructure, you think its overcapacity, three years later you’ll building some more,” Marcos said.

Construction for the Sangley Point airport is expected to start next year and will be completed in the next five years, while work on the Bulacan International Airport is also ongoing.

Among the GMR executives, who met with Marcos, are GMR Airports Chairman Srinivas Bommidala and GMR Group Chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi.

Also present in the meeting were Financial Advisor to the Sangley Consortium for international investment to the Philippines Liu Chee Ming, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Presidential Adviser on Investments and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.