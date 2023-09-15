How financial preparedness can help leave a meaningful legacy

Family is essential. There is no denying this fact.

Providing for your family is important to create stability and opportunity for your loved ones to achieve their goals. It is also a way for you to build your legacy, ensuring that your family is taken care of, even after you are gone.

We live in a world where we cannot predict what will happen next with uncertainty being omnipresent in our lives. We need to be prepared for the best and the worst and be flexible enough to adapt to change. What happened during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly illustrates this point.

Financial preparedness thus plays a crucial role in preserving and protecting your savings or the wealth you have built over time. This may seem hard to achieve but there are simple steps to help you become financially prepared and secure.

One of the most important things to do is to expand your financial knowledge. The saying “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to managing your finances. The more you know about your finances, the better equipped you will be to make informed decisions and plan for your future.

Image courtesy of Sun Life Philippines

Money mindfulness

Although you cannot control the future, you can take charge today by practicing money mindfulness, or by simply being aware of your finances and your choices about money.

A Human8 study on the employee segment1, which was commissioned by Sun Life Philippines in March 2023, revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has made Filipinos more mindful of their career and financial choices.

The most common short-term financial goals among respondents:

Have emergency funds (47 percent)

Build wealth by having another source of income (43 percent)

Save for retirement (43 percent)

Have enough funds for family’s health-related needs (40 percent)

Have enough income to pay for everyday expenses (37 percent)

Save money for a child’s or relative’s education (36 percent)

Being mindful may also mean growing your money, saving more, sticking to your budget, and paying off your debt. Most importantly, being mindful would mean getting life insurance, which is a valuable tool that provides you and your family financial protection in case of an unforeseen incident.

Life insurance products have evolved significantly in recent years and now have the potential to provide customers with personalized and unique plans. One of these is Sun Legacy by Sun Life Philippines.

Sun Legacy

As part of a leading global financial services group based out of Canada, Sun Life Philippines offers a broad range of insurance, retirement, and investment solutions to meet the diverse needs of both individual and corporate clients around the world. It aims to be the Filipinos’ lifetime partner in their financial journey as they go through the various stages of life.

Its latest offering, Sun Legacy, is a protection and savings plan that will help preserve your savings or your wealth and efficiently pass it on to your loved ones through the guaranteed benefits the plan provides. It enables you to secure funds that will help your family settle estate tax liabilities, allowing you to leave a lasting legacy to the real treasures in your life.

“Sun Legacy allows clients to build on their savings sooner, as it provides the lifetime cash benefits earlier and more frequently,” said Alex Narciso, Sun Life Philippines President.

It also offers a regular stream of income which you may enjoy up until your golden years. Sun Legacy’s guaranteed cash benefit is equal to 2.15 percent or 2.25 percent of the total premiums paid, depending on the plan amount chosen. It will be given annually, beginning a year after the end of the premium-paying period, and will continue until age 100. Clients may choose to accumulate guaranteed cash benefits and earn non-guaranteed dividends from the policy as well.

“It can help provide an alternative source of income or help preserve clients’ accumulated wealth,” added Narciso.

Clients can also secure the future of their loved ones through Sun Legacy’s life insurance protection feature, which is equivalent to 125 percent of the total premiums paid.

“The Sun Legacy is perfect for clients looking for a straightforward product that provides a more efficient estate plan for the next generation,” Narciso said.

Sun Legacy is a suitable life insurance product for individuals who are preparing ahead, that means, planning for retirement or those leaving a legacy or ensuring comfort in their golden years and securing their loved ones’ future.

For inquiries about Sun Legacy, contact your Sun Life Advisor or get in touch with one via www.sunlife.com/TalkToAnAdvisor. For more information, visit www.sunlife.co/SunLegacy or follow @SunLifePH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1 The study was conducted in partnership with research consultancy firm Human8. The sample included 500 Filipino employees nationwide aged 22 to 55 years and was conducted between April to May 2023.

Image credits: Sun Life Philippines





