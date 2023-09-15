HONOR to launch impressive lineup of budget-friendly smart devices this September 26 

Manila, Philippines, September 15, 2023 – Staying true to its commitment to GO BEYOND this 2023, leading smart devices provider, HONOR Philippines, is set to bring in yet another impressive line of gadgets tailored fit to each and every Filipino lifestyle.

“We started the year with a bang – from the viral HONOR X9a 5G, to the unexpected reception of the general public to the HONOR Magic5 Pro, and the recently sold-out HONOR 90 5G. We have also opened several Experience Stores and expanded our partnerships, and for that, we are truly grateful for everyone’s support. We hope you can look forward to this spectacular lineup of HONOR devices that we’re bringing to the Philippines soon,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

Budget-friendly camera smartphones

Quality smartphones do not necessarily have to break the bank. The new HONOR smart devices’ top-of-the-line hardware and cutting-edge technology ensure a seamless and powerful experience to budget-conscious tech enthusiasts.

Photography lovers would love this newest HONOR smartphone that packs a 100MP rear camera and a super storage – an impressive set of specs for a budget-friendly phone.

HONOR is also set to release two more smartphones with long-lasting battery life. With the brand’s human-centric approach in engineering its devices, these smartphones are also packed with industry-leading technology to ensure the eye health of its users.

The latest iteration to the bra

nd’s newest budget-friendly lineup is the perfect fit for the chic and stylish, with its delicate and premium-looking body. The tablet boasts an impressive full-view display on top of its large storage, perfect for both work and leisure use.

Catch the official launch of this lineup on September 26, 2023. For more updates and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines).

In the meantime, you can checkout HONOR’s wide array of mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches at any HONOR kiosks and partner stores nationwide via https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/ or visit their partner online stores on Shopee (https://bit.ly/HONORPHShopee), Lazada (https://bit.ly/HONORPHLaz) and TikTok Shop (https://bit.ly/HONORTikTokShop).