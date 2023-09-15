DBM releases 2021 PBB for public school teachers

Over 920,000 public school teachers under the Department of Education (DepEd) will soon receive P11.6 billion in performance-based bonus (PBB) for 2021, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced Thursday.

The DBM said it has issued both the corresponding Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notice of Cash Allocations (NCAs) to 16 regional offices of DepEd for the 2021 PBB of its school-based personnel.

The DBM added that the total beneficiary is estimated at 920,073, who are working in various public elementary and secondary schools under DepEd.

“The DBM stands with our nation’s educators and recognizes their extraordinary work…That is why we are one with our teachers in the pursuit of the immediate release of their PBB,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

The DBM explained that it issued the necessary budget documents for the release of the 2021 PBB after its evaluation and validation of the submitted documents by DepEd from April to August.

The DBM added that the basis for the 2021 PBB was DepEd’s accomplishments during the reference year.

“The Final Evaluation Assessment for the DepEd was released by the Administrative Order No. 25 Inter-Agency Task Force in January 2023, while the necessary documents for the purpose were submitted by the DepEd to the DBM from April to August 2023,” it said.

“This could be attributed to the strikingly high number of eligible personnel at around 900,000 employees in the DepEd, and the voluminous documents being submitted for the purpose,” it added.

As for the PBB of non-teaching personnel in eight Regional Offices (RO), the DBM said it returned the documents to DepEd for “revalidation or revision” due to duplication and other issues. The concerned ROs were NCR, CAR, RO Nos. III, IV-A, VIII, XI, XII and XIII.

“The documents were sent back due to varying concerns, such as duplicate entries, incorrect information on the months of service, and certain personnel not found in the DepEd’s Personnel Services Itemization and Plantilla of Personnel, among others,” it said.

“Once received, revalidated, and approved by DBM, the documents will be endorsed to DBM ROs for processing of the SARO and NCA,” it added.