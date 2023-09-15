DA: Damage to agriculture due to ‘habagat,’ two typhoons reaches ₧12 billion

The total amount of agricultural damage and losses incurred by 10 regions due to the southwest monsoon and the onslaught of typhoons “Egay” and “Falcon” has reached P12 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Friday.

In its final bulletin, the DA -Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center said bad weather has affected 437,032 farmers and fisherfolk in the Cordillera Region, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

It said 250,174 hectares of agricultural areas were affected and production loss was estimated at 279,289 metric tons (MT).

The affected commodities include rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, and fisheries.

The damage and losses in rice amounted to P3.08 billion from 145,010 hectares and production loss was at 69,748 MT, or 0.35 percent of the 19.76 million MT total annual production target volume for rice.

For corn, damage and losses amounted to P2.37 billion from 91,506 hectares and production loss was at 126,757 MT or 1.36 percent of the 9.30 million MT total annual production target volume for corn.

Damage was also incurred in agricultural machinery and equipment, irrigation systems, farm and fishery facilities, and fishing gear and paraphernalia.

The DA-DRRM Operations Center noted that assistance was distributed to affected farmers and fishers on Thursday—P46.48 million worth of rice seeds in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Western Visayas; P10.08 million worth of corn seeds in Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Western Visayas; P1.75 million worth of assorted vegetable seeds in Cagayan Valley; P51,000 worth of various veterinary drugs for livestock in Ilocos; and 12,790 bags of rice released by the National Food Authority (NFA) in Ilocos.

Aid made available for distribution to affected farmers and fisherfolk in Cordillera, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and Caraga are P69.75 million worth of rice seeds and fertilizers; P133.17 million worth of corn seeds and insecticides; P42.91 million worth of assorted vegetable seeds; and P5.43 million worth of animal heads and various veterinary drugs for livestock and poultry.

Also available for distribution are P35.74 million worth of fry/fingerlings for distribution to affected fisherfolk; P5.89 million worth of fuel assistance for fisher folk, specifically in Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon and P21.9 million worth of repair and maintenance for damaged boats and gill nets.

It also said P700 million worth of Quick Response Fund is being processed for the rehabilitation and recovery of the affected areas. PNA