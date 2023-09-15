BSP revises BOP deficit forecasts for ’23 and ’24

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) revised its Balance of Payments (BOP) projections for this year and 2024 on the back of the narrowing of the current account deficit and the latest global and domestic growth outlooks.

In a briefing on Friday, the BSP disclosed that its BOP deficit was revised to $100 million in 2023, lower than the initial estimate of $1.2 billion that was projected at the end of the second quarter.

For 2024, the BSP now expects the BOP deficit to be at $1 billion, higher than the initial projection of $500 million which was estimated at the end of June this year.

“The 2023-2024 forecasts for overall BOP position have been revised to reflect the estimated narrower current account shortfall over the forecast horizon. This development is hinged mainly to the expected contraction in goods exports and goods imports,” BSP said in a statement released on Friday.

“Partly offsetting such outcome is the upward revision in services exports, bolstered by the higher growth forecast for travel receipts alongside expectations of sustained growth momentum of business process outsourcing [BPO] revenues,” it added.

Based on the data, the BSP’s current account projection was revised to a deficit of $11.1 billion in 2023 and $10.3 billion in 2024.

By the end of June 2023, the BSP forecasted that the current account deficit would end 2023 at $15.1 billion and $15.4 billion in 2024.

“Forecasts for foreign direct investments [FDIs] and foreign portfolio investments [FPIs] have been adjusted downwards from the June projection exercise, after taking into account the actual data for the first half of the year as well as the latest global and domestic growth prospects,” BSP said.

In the second quarter, BSP data showed the country’s BOP position registered a deficit of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023, lower than the $3.6 billion deficit recorded in the same quarter last year.

The BSP said this was due to the current account registering a deficit of $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023, lower than the $8 billion deficit recorded in the same quarter in 2022.

“This development was due to the decline in the current account deficit, which resulted largely from the narrowing of the trade in goods deficit and the increase in net receipts of trade in services,” BSP said.

The BOP position posted a surplus of $2.3 billion in the first half of 2023, a reversal from the $3.1 billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago.

This outcome, BSP said, was due primarily to the decline in the current account deficit, which resulted from higher net receipts of trade in services and lower trade in goods deficit. The financial account, BSP said, also posted higher net inflows mainly from other investments.

GIR reserve, peso

Meanwhile, the BSP said the country’s gross international reserve (GIR) settled at $99.4 billion as of end-June 2023, lower than the $100.9 billion level registered as of end-June 2022.

The peso averaged at P55.65/$1 in the second quarter of 2023, depreciating by 1.4 percent from an average of P54.86/$1 in the first quarter of 2023.

Similarly, the peso depreciated year-on-year by 5.4 percent from an average of P52.64/$1 in the second quarter 2022.

For January to June 2023, the peso averaged at P55.25/$1, depreciating against the US dollar by 5.7 percent from an average of P52.08/$1 in the first half of 2022.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





