Teach the young politicians well: NYC urged to give values training for SK poll winners

A lawmaker on Thursday pressed the need for the National Youth Commission (NYC) to provide soon-to-be-elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders with values-centered training programs that will develop their “moral compass” as part of efforts to give life to the government’s “Bagong Pilipinas” initiative.

House Appropriations Committee vice chairperson and Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido M. Abante Jr. said his experience has shown that “the reality is that SK leaders are exposed to temptation in the course of their duties; the tragedy is that many of them give in to temptation.”

He said that “this early, NYC should develop programs that will develop the moral compasses of SK leaders so that they become beacons of good who will light the way and serve as sterling examples for the youth in their communities—instead of young examples of the moral decay in our bureaucracy.”

“This is one of the first steps that need to be taken to make the Bagong Pilipinas campaign successful,” he pointed out.

Bagong Pilipinas is the branding and communications strategy of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. It is the overarching theme of the government’s brand of governance and leadership and entails “deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government.”

The veteran legislator emphasized that aside from providing SK officers with the technical know-how to perform their duties, they should constantly be reminded that they are expected to serve as examples for their fellow youth.

Abante stressed that “the youth are often referred to as the hope of our nation; as a grandfather with young grandchildren, I pray that this is true, so that their generation grows up in a country where they can look up to their leaders.”

At the NYC budget deliberations last Monday, Abante secured a commitment from NYC chairperson Ronald Cardema, who assured the lawmaker that the commission would gather newly-elected SK officials after the barangay elections in October in order to provide them with training programs that will emphasize moral values and duty to the country.