NextPay empowers non-profit organizations to simplify fees and funding drives

MANILA, Philippines – Homegrown fintech platform NextPay continues to enable non-profit organizations to streamline their outreach, fee collections and fundraising processes. With its end-to-end digital financial operations platform, NextPay switches difficult tasks like collecting, managing and sending money into easy mode.

NextPay’s easy-to-use platform is widely adopted by growing businesses and MSME owners. Empowering humanitarian organizations to easily collect funds and manage their finances is a part of their work they’re proud of.

“We believe that NextPay is more than just an all-in-one financial tool for growing businesses in the Philippines. Simplifying fundraising and fund management also allows non-profit organizations to focus on their humanitarian and social projects,” NextPay Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Don Pansacola said.

Non-profit organizations usually leverage NextPay’s payment acceptance solutions to streamline their regular membership fees, which are crucial in keeping everything running smoothly for their organization, ensuring the success of their operations, programs, and initiatives. With digitized payments, accounting and bookkeeping become more efficient. Apart from crisis-related donation drives, this plays a vital role in maintaining the continuity of their day-to-day operations, programs, and initiatives.

The UP Vanguard, an organization closely associated with the University of the Philippines that commits to developing individuals with strong character, leadership skills, and a sense of responsibility to their country, has been leveraging NextPay’s core services in streamlining their non-profit’s operational work. “Apart from its minimal fees, NextPay is convenient and easy to use. It made my life easier!” UP Vanguard’s Judge Advocate General Michaela Marteja said.

More than PHP 21.5M Donations and Contributions Processed

Over the past months, NextPay has processed PHP21.5 million from over 1,500 transactions for its non-profit organization clients. And with NextPay’s automation, donors and members don’t need to provide screenshots as payment evidence. When they receive a donation or collection, both non-profit organizations, and donors or members receive an SMS and an e-mail notification as proof of payment. The platform also provides a digital ledger that allows them to keep track of their financial transactions.

Unlike complicated payment systems, non-profit organizations using NextPay only need to issue a single QR Code or Payment Link to accept donations from different payment methods: e-Wallets, direct debit, credit card or bank transfer. Recently, flexible installment payments and over-the-counter transactions were also made possible.

Humanitarian organizations may further use NextPay to pay their suppliers, disburse funds directly to beneficiaries in batches, and distribute their employees’ salaries.

“Far more than helping your typical growing business, assisting non-profit organizations is aligned with our goal of supporting the promotion of inclusive growth in the country,” NextPay Chief Experience Officer and Co-Founder Aldrich Tan said.

NextPay is backed by Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator Y Combinator, Singapore-based VC firm Golden Gate Ventures, the Ayala Group’s Kickstart, and Gentree Fund, the private investment vehicle of the Sy Family of the SM Group conglomerate, and other investors.

To learn more about NextPay, please visit https://nextpay.world.

Image credits: Rupixen via Unsplash





