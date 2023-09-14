Go lauds Senate OK of basic education mental health bill

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2200, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act initially filed and principally sponsored by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, expressed his elation and support for the bill after it was approved by the Senate on third and final reading on Monday, September 11.

“Thank you, Mr. President. I congratulate and commend this Chamber for approving Senate Bill 379,” Go said.

“This is not just a piece of legislation; it is a lifeline for our young learners in the face of a mental health crisis that cannot be ignored,” he added.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, extended his gratitude to Gatchalian for spearheading the initiative.

“I particularly thank the sponsor, Sen. Win Gatchalian for prioritizing this measure. His leadership in championing this legislation deserves our wholehearted gratitude,” Go said.

The senator emphasized the urgency of addressing mental health issues among young learners, saying, “It is our moral and civic duty to respond with urgency and compassion. We must refuse to let another young life be lost due to untreated mental health issues.”

The bill aims to establish a Mental Health and Well-Being Center in both public and private K to 12 schools. It also supports the Department of Education’s learning recovery plan and creates new permanent positions for Guidance Counselor and Guidance Associate.

“Mental health is an integral component of holistic health,” Go continued.

“When our young learners struggle with their mental well-being, it affects every part of their lives—their academic performance, their relationships, and their overall happiness,” he added.

The bill also proposes to raise the salary grades of Guidance Counselors, a move that Gatchalian believes will attract more qualified professionals to these roles.

“I believe that this legislation will help destigmatize mental health problems. It also sends a message that it’s okay to talk about mental health, to seek help, and to prioritize one’s well-being,” Go said, emphasizing the importance of both bills in creating a supportive environment for students at all educational levels.

“Most importantly, it creates an environment where our youth feel safe and supported,” Go added.

Meanwhile, the senator also mentioned that he filed a similar measure, SBN 1786, aimed at higher education institutions. This bill proposes the establishment of Mental Health Offices on campuses, along with a range of other support mechanisms. Furthermore, his bill mandates educational institutions to raise awareness on mental health issues and to develop necessary mechanisms to empower educational institutions in promoting mental health and wellness.