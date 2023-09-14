‘DOLE livelihood, employment programs exempted from election spending ban’

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has exempted livelihood and employment programs under the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) from the election spending ahead of the forthcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec Chairman George Garcia released a memorandum dated September 7, approving the exemption of DOLE’s special program for Employment of Students, Government Internship Program, JobStart Philippines Program, DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program.

The exemption was based on Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma’s request, citing an “absolute necessity to continuously implement the programs even during the period of the election ban.”

He added that there is an “utmost urgency” to disburse funds to target beneficiaries.

The labor chief assured Comelec that control measures are “in place to ensure the programs are properly implemented” according to guidelines.

Laguesma also assured that the funds would not be used in “partisan political activities” in 2023 BSKE.