Central Visayas workers get P33 minimum wage increase

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Central Visayas has approved a minimum wage increase of P33 for sectors in agriculture, non-agriculture, and establishments with less than 10 workers.

Issued through Wage Order No. ROVII-24, the wage increase of P33 will apply in Class A to C areas in Central Visayas, and will take effect on October 1, according to an advisory released by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Agriculture and establishments with less than 10 workers in Class A areas could now implement a minimum wage of P458, and P468 in the non-agriculture sector.

In Class B areas, a minimum wage of P425 applies to agriculture sector and establishments, while P430 in non-agriculture sector.

A P415 minimum wage will be given to agriculture and establishments with less than 10 workers in Class C, and P420 in the non-agriculture sector.

According to DOLE, the new rates translate a 7.6 to 8.6 percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the region.

The minimum wage hike was the result of “several petitions filed by various labor groups seeking an increase in the daily minimum wage due to escalating prices of basic goods and commodities,” according to DOLE.