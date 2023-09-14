Altas, Green Spikers duel in key match in V-League

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System DALTA and De La Salle University clash for the last semifinals berth in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday.

The Altas (3-3) revived their Final Four hopes with a four-set victory over the defending champions National University Bulldogs last September 10 with ace spiker Louie Ramirez back in action to again lead the team against the fired-up Taft-based squad.

“De La Salle is one of the best teams in the V-League, so we have to prepare,” Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar said. “Out motivation is to make the semifinals.

The match is set at 12 noon.

But the Green Spikers (3-2) are also going flat out as they try to follow up on their victory over the Emilio Aguinaldo College.

They next face archrivals Ateneo Blue Eagles at the close of the single round eliminations of the tournament organized by Sports Vision and sponsored by Bola.TV, Beyond ActiveWear and Mikasa.

League-leading University of Santo Tomas, meanwhile, try to extend its streak against also-ran San Beda University in the 10 a.m. opener. In women’s play, semifinals-bound Perpetual Help and College of Saint Benilde hope to bring their winning form to the next phase as they tangle at 2 p.m. while Lyceum of the Philippines University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos collide at 4 p.m.