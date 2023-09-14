14 squads seeing action in Congressman Yap basketball tourney

FOURTEEN teams are vying in the Congressman Eric Go Yap Congressional Cup that tips off at the Benguet State University gymnasium Saturday in La Trinidad, Benguet.

All eyes will be on the municipality of Bokod which is parading at least five former college varsity with three of them winning a championship in the Baguio-Benguet Educational Athletic League.

Yap will make the ceremonial toss for the tournament opener between Mankayan and Sablan.

Tournament favorite Bokod takes on Kibungan in the second game with Bakun squaring off against Itogon, another favorite. La Trinidad 1 will face off with Kabayan.

La Trinidad is the only municipality allowed to field two teams with the second team taking on Kapangan on Sunday, the same day Tuba opens its campaign against Buguias and Atok taking on Tublay.

La Trinidad 1 faces Sablan and Itogon meets Kibungan also on Sunday.

“Exciting games await all teams,” commissioner Roderick Osis said. “Bokod may be strong on paper but we will be able to gauge how the other teams will perform once competition starts.”

The congressman will be joined by Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas and the 13 town mayors, who are the team managers of their respective squads.

Close to 280 players will take their oath of sportsmanship for the three-month long tournament.