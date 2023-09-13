Solon calls out cash-flushed DOF for stinginess in social protection

A senior lawmaker said there is no reason for government to be stingy on social protection programs because the Department of Finance (DOF) itself expects a revenue windfall in raising P455.9 billion between 2024 and 2026 from the list of revenue measures the agency endorsed for congressional approval.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay F. Villafuerte said on Tuesday he is perturbed that Finance Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno “appears to be working in cross-purpose with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in wanting to scrimp on social protection programs.”

In a statement, Villafuerte cited DOF’s move to cut funding for cash transfers and free college education, which are actually designed to help vulnerable sectors escape poverty amid the sticky elevated inflation and the economic scarring caused by the pandemic.

“I am perplexed by Diokno’s seeming predilection of late for underspending on social protection programs, as this is anathema to President Marcos’s avowed commitment to accelerate poverty reduction and leave no Filipino behind in his government’s agenda for post-pandemic high and inclusive growth,” the lawmaker said.

“The last thing we would have expected this budget season from Malacañang is for the head of no less than the President’s economic team to bat for anti-poor measures like spending cutbacks in cash transfers like the 4Ps and in the free college tuition program,” he said.

In fact, Villafuerte said, Diokno’s views flout Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman’s explanation about the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) of P5.768 trillion. Pangandaman has said that the Marcos administration is actually “increasing social protection measures to ensure that no one is left behind.”

The budget secretary cited, for example, that under the proposed 2024 budget plan, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is getting a higher budget of P112.84 billion for education and health grants and rice subsidies for 4.4 million households; P49.81 billion to double the monthly allowance of over four million indigent senior citizens; P19.97 billion for protective services for individuals and families in difficult circumstances; and, P5.62 billion for its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Meanwhile, Villafuerte cited the eight tax proposals would reap revenues. These proposals include an excise tax on sweetened beverages and junk food, which is expected to raise P272.39 billion over the 2024–2026 period and the value-added tax (VAT) on digital service providers with an expected P90 billion in revenues.

Other proposals are: an excise tax on single-use plastics, which is expected to raise P20.9 billion; a tax on pre-mixed alcoholic beverages, P1.23 billion; the removal of the excise tax exemption on pickup trucks, P19.26 billion; the Motor Vehicle Road User’s Tax bill, P46.8 billion; a new fiscal regime for the mining sector, P38.63 billion; and, the Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (Pifita) bill, P3.53 billion.

According to Villafuerte, lawmakers expect Malacañang’s push for hefty increases in social protection programs in next year’s 2024 national budget plan.

Diokno had proposed a review of Republic Act (RA) 10931 (Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act) because this law on free college education was unsustainable and a waste of public funds in light of the high college dropout rate.

Diokno was also quoted in reports last month that the DOF sees a “gradual and progressive decline” in the state budget for the 4Ps and other social protection measures, as the poverty rate is supposedly on the decline and that the Philippines is on track to soon achieve upper middle-income status with an average annual income of about P252,000.

Diokno has also announced that the Marcos administration is reviewing the various social protection programs of agencies like the DSWD, the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Transportation (DOTr), Agriculture (DA) and Education (DepEd), with the goal of making these programs “more targeted, effective, adaptable and cost-effective” for the government.

Villafuerte said that more social protection programs are needed amid the ever-spiraling cost of goods, as the Philippines has emerged as the most vulnerable to rising food and energy prices among Asia’s emerging markets.