SM targets biggest haul on International Coastal Cleanup Day with more malls nationwide

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, together with SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is gearing up to gather the biggest haul of trash and marine debris at this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 16, 2023, at SM By the BAY and at multiple SM Malls across the country.
SM’s expanded participation – 15 SM malls in 12 locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao – will enable more volunteers and employees to join the cleanup drive to help safeguard the marine environment and its resources in the communities it serves.
Since 2015, SM has been committed to supporting International Coastal Cleanup Day every September and mounting several cleanup drives throughout the year. The recent cleanup last June to celebrate World Environment Day and World Oceans Day generated 29,272 kilograms of trash across 5 SM malls nationwide. In addition, SM By the BAY, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Offices regularly conduct cleanup drives twice a month at the MOA Complex.
The coastal cleanup drive is one of the many projects mounted by SM Cares and leading real estate developer, SM Prime Holdings Inc., to support the marine environment and ocean conservation efforts of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).
To know more about SM’s International Coastal Cleanup Day activities, follow the SM Cares Official Facebook page. Volunteers may participate in designated clean-up sites through the following malls and sign up via: https://bit.ly/SMCaresICC2023
- Metro Manila – SM by the BAY
- Tuguegarao – SM City Tuguegarao, together with SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown
- Bataan – SM City Bataan
- Olongapo – SM City Olongapo Central, together with SM City Olongapo Downtown
- Sorsogon – SM City Sorsogon
- Legazpi – SM City Legazpi
- Daet – SM City Daet
- Puerto Princesa – SM City Puerto Princesa
- Capiz – SM City Roxas
- Cebu – SM Seaside City Cebu, together with SM City Cebu
- Zamboanga – SM City Mindpro
- General Santos – SM City General Santos