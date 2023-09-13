SM targets biggest haul on International Coastal Cleanup Day with more malls nationwide

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, together with SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is gearing up to gather the biggest haul of trash and marine debris at this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 16, 2023, at SM By the BAY and at multiple SM Malls across the country.

SM’s expanded participation – 15 SM malls in 12 locations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao – will enable more volunteers and employees to join the cleanup drive to help safeguard the marine environment and its resources in the communities it serves.

SM holds regular clean-ups and has supported the International Coastal Clean Up Day since 2015.

Since 2015, SM has been committed to supporting International Coastal Cleanup Day every September and mounting several cleanup drives throughout the year. The recent cleanup last June to celebrate World Environment Day and World Oceans Day generated 29,272 kilograms of trash across 5 SM malls nationwide. In addition, SM By the BAY, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Offices regularly conduct cleanup drives twice a month at the MOA Complex.

Over 11,000 volunteers are expected to gather at SM malls in support of International Coastal Clean Up Day.

The coastal cleanup drive is one of the many projects mounted by SM Cares and leading real estate developer, SM Prime Holdings Inc., to support the marine environment and ocean conservation efforts of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

SM Prime calls on communities to sign up and join clean up drives with designated SM malls.

To know more about SM’s International Coastal Cleanup Day activities, follow the SM Cares Official Facebook page. Volunteers may participate in designated clean-up sites through the following malls and sign up via: https://bit.ly/SMCaresICC2023