PSC hosts financial literacy seminar for national athletes, coaches

SOME 400 athletes in the national training pool and coaches are attending the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) financial literacy seminar at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Thursday.

The “Pera Mo, Kinabukasan Mo!” is an agency initiative under Commissioner Walter Torres. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of financial literacy, offering insights, strategies and practical knowledge to enable informed financial decision-making to all national athletes and coaches.

“Our national team just came off two successful stints at the Southeast Asian Games and ASEAN Para Games, in which they were rewarded with cash incentives by the government last August,” Torres said. “We felt the need to also guide them to take care of their hard-earned peso.”

The day-long seminar will feature top executives in the field, starting with financial educator and author Chinkee Tan, Landbank of the Philippines’ Overseas Filipino Bank Representative Officer Leover Loyola, Acting Senior Trust Management Specialist Neil Concepcion, Digital Marketing Officer Desiree Cabuyao and Treasury Manager Glenn Aguda for the morning session.

Pioneer Life Inc. Vice President for Marketing Corporate Affairs Liza Lichauco and Middle Income Insurance Deputy Head Hazel Inocencio-Zapanta will open the afternoon session that includes lectures from Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Lead Convenors Art Samaniego and Jocel De Guzman, Pag-IBIG Member Services Officer Maricel Zamudio and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Senior Specialist Marcelo Matias.

“As sports continue to mold the discipline and dedication of our athletes in the game, it is also through those same values that they can be good stewards of their money,” PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said.

The program is the PSC’s third financial literacy seminar for athletes and coaches. Similar activities were conducted in 2015 and 2019 under Registered Financial Planner and journalist Salve Duplito as speaker.