PLDT Group, sponsors welcome global delegates to ACC 2023

The island province of Cebu is taking center stage in the telecommunications industry as it proudly hosts the prestigious ACC 2023. This annual event helps shape the future of the telecommunications sector in Asia and draws in industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the world.

With its vibrant culture, strategic location, and state-of-the-art facilities, Cebu provides the most ideal backdrop for both business and leisure for its anticipated nearly 1,000 delegates flying in from all over the globe.

Unprecedented Networking Opportunities

Now on its 19th year, ACC has long been recognized as an essential networking hub for professionals in the telecommunications sector and promises to be more exciting this year. Industry leaders, including CEOs, CTOs, and other top executives, will converge on Mactan Island, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu to engage in discussions, share insights, and forge partnerships that will drive the industry forward.

This year’s conference theme, “Accelerate. Challenge. Connect.” underscores the importance of collaboration in navigating the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape, in particular, to discuss rising technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) in its plenary program “The Pros and Cons of AI: Balancing Innovation and Ethical Considerations” – a 360-degree look into how AI will change the industry from two of the world’s top futurists: Erica Orange and Jeremy White.

ACC also showcases the newest products and developments from the different IT companies participating at the event’s exhibit from the latest business efficiency solutions to new equipment enabling the latest in communications technology.

Showcasing Technological Advancements

One of the highlights of the conference is the exhibition of cutting-edge technologies and solutions. Telecom companies, service providers, and technology vendors including the Philippines’ largest telecommunications company PLDT, its wireless unit Smart Communications (Smart), data center pioneer and leader ePLDT, Huawei, Bankai, PCCW Global, and many others, will showcase their latest innovations in areas such as 5G deployment, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Delegates will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the transformative potential of these advancements, which are poised to revolutionize the way we connect and communicate.

Cultural Immersion

While the conference itself is a focal point, Cebu offers attendees a unique cultural experience. Known for its rich history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine, the province allows delegates to unwind and explore during their downtime. From historic landmarks like Magellan’s Cross at the Basilica del Sto. Nino to the province’s newest attraction and engineering marvel, the Cebu-Cordova express link, for a delightful blend of tradition and modernity.

The five-day conference in Cebu promises to be a pivotal event for the telecommunications industry in Asia. Beyond the business opportunities, it’s a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and cultural exchange. As delegates gather to discuss the future of connectivity in Asia, Cebu stands as a symbol of progress and diversity, embodying the very essence of the telecommunications industry’s evolution.