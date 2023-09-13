No major damage after Cagayan quake–OCD

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Wednesday said that it is yet to receive any report of major damage following a 6.3-Magnitude earthquake that shook Dalupiri Island, Calayan, Cagayan on Tuesday, September 12.

“No major damage [for] infrastructures are reported as of this time,” OCD added.

The OCD also said that no families or persons were displaced or staying in any evacuation centers due to the earthquake.

And as of 11 p.m. of September 12, the agency said it is still to receive any reports of fatalities attributable to the tremor.

However, the agency noted that it has received reports of five injuries, which were reportedly caused by a collapsed wall in Calayan, Cagayan.

Of this, three sustained minor injuries while the other two, which are undergoing confirmation, reportedly sustained brain trauma and head concussions.

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. earlier said that public support is needed to ensure that the government’s disaster mitigation programs will succeed.

He issued the comment after noting that the government has a lot of projects to mitigate the effects of disasters.

However, these will be only effective and successful if the citizenry will participate and learn to be prepared.