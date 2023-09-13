Lady Tamaraws rally past Lady Warriors to sweep eliminations

FAR Eastern University (FEU) completed its 7-0 elimination-round sweep via a come-from-behind 16-25, 28-26, 25-13, 25-21 victory over University of the East (UE) on Wednesday in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Wing spiker Chenie Tagaod banged in 13 attacks and spiked her 16 points with two blocks and an ace as the Lady Tamaraws took the No. 1 seeding in the semifinal round of the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

“Our team chemistry went to work,” FEU interim coach Manolo Refugia said. “But we still need to minimize our errors.”

Mitzi Panangin also sparkled in the middle and finished with 13 points, while Jaz Ellarina added 12 off-the-bench points.

Caseiy Dongallo again led the Lady Red Warriors’ charge but her big 25-point effort went to naught as her squad slipped to 5-2 won-lost.

Enderun Colleges snapped its losing skid as it held off Mapua University, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, in the other women’s encounter.

Althea Botor came through with eight points, delivering her four attacks and four aces in the crucial stretch of the hour-long match as the Lady Titans bounced back from their sorry defeat to the Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates last Sept. 8.

Erika Deloria led the Lady Titans with 17 points, 14 coming from attacks, while Zen Perolino added 12 on 10 spikes and two blocks.

Roxie Dela Cruz finished with nine markers for the Lady Cardinals, who dropped to 1-5 (win-loss).

Ateneo endured a pair of cliffhangers then cruised in the third set to fashion out a 25-23, 26-24, 25-9 victory over defending champion National Universty to advance to the semifinals of the men’s tournament.

The Blue Eagles banked on their transition game to pull away in the third, storming to a huge 16-6 lead on their way to closing out their eliminations campaign with a 5-2 (win-loss) slate. Ken Batas led Ateneo’s assault with 17 points, including crucial kills in the extended second set battle. He finished with 14 attack points.

Jian Salarzon scored 14 points, including three blocks, while Amil Pacinio finished with nine points, including two spikes that capped a 3-0 turnaround in the second frame.

Jade Disquitado bounced back with 11 markers but Michaelo Buddin settled for nine markers for the Bulldogs, who slipped to 3-3, sending them into a must-win situation against the also-ran San Beda U side to save their semis bid.

FEU kept its flickering semis hopes alive as it trounced Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21, to end the eliminations with a 4-3 mark with two playdates left.