Food delivery soars to new heights with FLY Kitchen

Advancements in technology, including mobile delivery apps, have made it easier for Filipinos to enjoy a diverse range of international cuisines from the comfort of their homes. A notable extension of this digital shift is the “Cloud Kitchen” concept, which allows a collective of restaurants to prepare food exclusively for delivery or takeout, without the need for a physical dining space.

Recently, the House of Fruitas (HoF) – known for pioneering brands such as Fruitas, Jamaican Pattie, Balai Pandesal, Ling Nam, and more – acquired FLY Kitchen, one of the country’s leading cloud kitchen operations. FLY Kitchen’s portfolio features a wide variety of cuisines, including Chinese (Jade Express), Japanese (Nihon Go), Western and Mediterranean (Pasta Depot and Chicky Wings), and Filipino (Kanin at Sabaw).

Another standout gem in FLY Kitchen’s lineup is Hatid Pinoy, which offers traditional Filipino comfort food infused with a modern twist. Its best-sellers like Chef’s Original Kare-Kare, Chicken Tinola sa Gata, Saucy Bistek Tagalog, and an array of other mouthwatering dishes have garnered rave reviews from customers.

To order from their kitchen, just search for their brands on GrabFood and FoodPanda or click the link here: https://bit.ly/HatidPinoy. FLY Kitchen’s delectable dishes are freshly delivered to your doorstep, and are perfect for hassle-free celebrations or everyday cravings.

For more information, you may also visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FlyKitchenPhilippines.