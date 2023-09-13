FIBA and Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) renewed their Global Partnership until after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar.

The four-year extension comes off the excellent cooperation between both parties as well as Smart’s stellar promotional work for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Playing a pivotal role with their world-class and award-winning mobile network, Smart has delivered and influenced highly successful on-ground and digital activations to delight basketball fans from all over the world.

The centerpiece was the spectacular transformation of the Mall of Asia Ball into a colossal basketball with a hoop, which created one of the most breathtaking and monumental basketball tributes ever seen at a FIBA event.

To further drum up excitement for the world’s biggest basketball tournament, Smart also unveiled a 400-square meter 3D Billboard at Bonifacio High Street Crosswalk as well as launched an interactive billboard with augmented reality integration along EDSA that showed larger-than-life digital versions of players dunking on an actual rim installed on the billboard.

While the main focus of the Global Partnership has been on the Philippines as co-hosts of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, it’s now set to go much wider.

In this next phase of the collaboration, Smart will reach out to Filipinos all over the world with promotional campaigns, while there are many more exciting plans still to be unveiled.

The new partnership agreement secures Smart’s further enhancements, including additional exclusive rights in the areas of digital and live streaming.

They will be the presenting partner of ‘Chat Parties’ hosted on respective FIBA competition websites, the FIBA official mobile digital and media application for the competition or another official FIBA digital media channel, which are accessible to users located in the Philippines.

Smart will enjoy graphic integration on the live stream of official draws of FIBA competitions as well as youth competitions, in addition to being the presenting partner of the FIBA “Power Rankings.”

The renewal was revealed at an announcement ceremony during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 final in Manila.

“FIBA had high expectations for our Global Partnership with Smart, and we are delighted that it has surpassed them,” FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis said. “We have achieved such impressive results together and they have been a strong driver behind the success of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.”

“The transformation of the Mall of Asia Ball was something special and what has been most important is how they have harnessed the incredible passion and love the Filipino community have for basketball to help promote our sport,” Zagklis said.

“We are very excited and pleased that they will now continue to help us with many more events, including the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Germany and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar,” he added. said Alfredo Panlilio, Smart President and CEO, said: “It is a huge honor for us at Smart to help bring the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 to the Philippines and showcase the unmatched passion of Filipino basketball fans to the whole world.” As we renew our groundbreaking global partnership with FIBA, we look forward to bringing more exciting and immersive experiences to the fingertips of our subscribers, powered by our world-class and award-winning mobile network,” Panlilio added.