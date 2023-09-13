DND welcomes BIAF-MILF order vs ‘peace disruptors’

The Department of National Defense (DND) hailed the directive of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-Moro Islamic Liberation Front (BIAF-MILF), which cautioned its members from engaging in activities that disrupt peace and order “at the expense of the civilian populace.”

“The DND welcomes Memorandum No. 25-2023, issued by Sammy Al Mansoor, Chief of Staff of the BIAF-MILF [that] strongly cautions its officers and members against engaging in activities that disrupt peace and order at the expense of the civilian populace,” Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The directive, dated August 18, 2023, also denounced the involvement in conflicts by its members arising from family feuds and/or political rivalries, and warned of automatic termination from the roster of the BIAF-MILF if found guilty.

“The directive manifests the commitment of the MILF leadership to upholding and sustaining the Bangsamoro peace process and its attendant mechanisms. This move by the BIAF-MILF, likewise, allows the security sector to stay on track in the implementation of peace and development programs, especially in Mindanao,” Andolong pointed out.

He also said the DND, along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and all its partners will continue to collaborate with and support the Bangsamoro Government in attaining and maintaining genuine and lasting peace in the region.