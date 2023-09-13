Business of Football’ conference returns to Manila in November

“THE Business of Football (BOF)” conference returns to Manila on November 10 at Raffles Makati with MMC Sportz hosting the second edition and with LALIGA as one of the key partners.

The event will again bring together the Southeast Asian football community to discuss key topics on league development, sponsorship and technology development, while recognizing key contributors and achievers form the industry.

More than 200 delegates and senior industry experts from federations, leagues, clubs, rights holders, brands, organizers, agencies, media and other football community stakeholders are expected to attend the Manila event secured key partnerships with LALIGA, Blocksport, ASN and Raffles Makati.

“We are proud to have the BOF return to Manila, the first of its kind after the pandemic,” said Eric Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz. “There has been so much happening in the football arena that it’s time to shed light on some of the recent developments which have a direct impact on Southeast Asian football in general.”

Major sessions will be conducted by LALIGA on its key support to local development initiatives in different Southeast Asian markets, Asia Sponsorship News which will launch the Asia football sponsorship report and the presentation by Blocksport on the power of blockchain technology and the massive opportunities for new revenue streams and new fan engagement strategies for Clubs and leagues.

LALIGA is a returning partner to BOF with its managing director for Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea, Ivan Codina, excited about their participation.

“’The Business of Football’ conference is an important platform for LALIGA as well as for the Southeast Asian football community,” Codina said. “It’s a get-together to share and exchange knowledge and ideas for the greater good of our sport.”